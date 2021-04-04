Protect what matters most with Ring Video Doorbell Pro now $95 (Refurb. Orig. $249)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $95 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Refurbished models typically going for $140, this deal matches the all-time low price which we’ve tracked once before, but now you can save an extra $6 with Amazon free shipping. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro shoots in 1080p with built in speakers, so you can see, hear, and speak to any visitors right from your phone or tablet. It’s also Echo compatible and includes customizable privacy settings, so you can choose what’s important to you to keep tabs on. The refurbished model is certified to look and work like new, and comes with the standard 1-year limited warranty. Rated 4.4/5 from over 13,000 Amazon shoppers. More details below.

Want to get the most leverage from your home security toolbox? There’s a deal going on the Echo Show 5, now just $49.99. Usually going for $90, the Echo Show 5 works like the brain of your smart home’s nervous system. Watch movies, video-chat, or use it to control your Ring Video Doorbell Pro from anywhere in your home. Save even more by pairing it with the classic Ring Video Doorbell for $59.99. But if you don’t mind losing tablet and Echo compatibility, you can save 24% on this Geekee Wireless Security Doorbell Camera, now just $68.50. It comes with the same HD video quality, motion detection alerts, 2-way speakers, and a pre-installed 32GB SD card, (though you can also store video in their paid US Server cloud. Rated 4.3/5 from 400+ customers on Amazon.

Interested in nothing but the best for your home security? Take a look at the Ring Floodlight Camera for $199.99 shipped. It’s got all the same bells and whistles as your other Ring Video Doorbells, plus two 1,800 lumen flood lights which automatically light up when motion is detected. Or take an in-depth look at the latest in Ring home security with our Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 launch guide, available now.

