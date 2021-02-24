Today, Ring has officially taken the wraps off its new Video Doorbell Pro 2. Arriving with support for 1536p recording as well as a Head to Toe field of view, the latest flagship smart home security offering arrives with new tricks up its sleeve including 3D Motion Detection and a Bird’s Eye View feature that shows you the path a visitor took to get to the front door. Head below for all of the details.

Ring officially unveils new Video Doorbell Pro 2

After having a listing go live a tad early last week, today we are officially getting a look at the new Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. This time around, some of the biggest changes come from an upgraded camera sensor that offer increased visual fidelity alongside a taller field of view. There’s now support for 1536p feeds that pairs with an “expanded Head to Toe view” of your front porch.

Alongside all of the other new features or enhancements, we’re also getting some additional information on how the new 3D Motion Detection functionality works. Leveraging a radar sensor to better detect movement and where objects are, the feature arrives to supplement the existing motion alert capabilities. There’s also a Bird’s Eye View feature on the new Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 that leverages the 3D technology in order to create an aerial view of where activity is monitored and show you the exact path someone took up to your front door.

There’s also a new array microphone to help out with potential sound distortion, as well as support for many of the more recent software features in the Ring lineup. Compatibility with end-to-end encryption is going to be a big selling point alongside the Quick Replies and Alexa Greetings functionality that just rolled up.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 debuts at $249.99, which is right at the same price point as the now previous-generation model’s original going rate. Although the original Video Doorbell Pro has now had its price reduced to $169.99. It’ll be launching next month on March 31, though pre-orders are now live at Amazon as well as directly from Ring for those looking to secure the device ahead of time.

9to5Toys’ Take

Now that all of the details have been unveiled, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is looking like quite the impressive smart home upgrade. The increased field of view and 1536p recordings are already pretty notable enhancements in their own right, but the new 3D motion technology actually seems to be novel and just downright intriguing enough for those rocking the now several year old first-generation model to upgrade.

