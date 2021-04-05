The Amazfit Band 5 offers a 15-day battery, blood oxygen monitoring, more at low of $23.50

Amazon is offering the Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker for $23.39 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally up to $40, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This smartwatch offers a compact design built to track your fitness as you go throughout the day. It offers blood saturation monitoring, 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep, and more. With 15-day battery life, you won’t have to plug it in every night to use it the next day either. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.
Use some of your savings to pick up this 15-pack of replacement bands. They deliver multiple colors for you to choose from, allowing your new Amazfit Band 5 to match any outfit you wear. It’s just $10, and you’ll also receive four screen protectors with your purchase.
Prefer Apple’s smartwatch? Well, the Apple Watch Series 6 is currently down to $320 at Amazon, which is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. It also features blood oxygen sensors, an ECG, heart rate monitoring, an always-on display, and much more. You’re saving $79 here, so be sure to snag this deal before the price goes back up.
More about the Amazfit Band 5:
- Talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit Band 5. Ask questions, get translations, set alarms, and timers, create shopping lists, check the weather, control your smart home devices and more.
- With Amazfit Band 5 you can measure your blood oxygen saturation and understand your physical state with OxygenBeats. Ideal during high-intensity workouts and sports such as marathons and gym workouts.
- The Amazfit Band 5 precise optical heart rate monitoring allows you to accurately track real-time steps taken, all-day heart rate monitoring, distance traveled, calories burned, and quality of sleep and sleeping patterns.
