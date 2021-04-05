FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

The Amazfit Band 5 offers a 15-day battery, blood oxygen monitoring, more at low of $23.50

-
AmazonSports-FitnessAmazfit
New low $23.50

Amazon is offering the Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker for $23.39 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally up to $40, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This smartwatch offers a compact design built to track your fitness as you go throughout the day. It offers blood saturation monitoring, 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep, and more. With 15-day battery life, you won’t have to plug it in every night to use it the next day either. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Use some of your savings to pick up this 15-pack of replacement bands. They deliver multiple colors for you to choose from, allowing your new Amazfit Band 5 to match any outfit you wear. It’s just $10, and you’ll also receive four screen protectors with your purchase.

Prefer Apple’s smartwatch? Well, the Apple Watch Series 6 is currently down to $320 at Amazon, which is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. It also features blood oxygen sensors, an ECG, heart rate monitoring, an always-on display, and much more. You’re saving $79 here, so be sure to snag this deal before the price goes back up.

More about the Amazfit Band 5:

  • Talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit Band 5. Ask questions, get translations, set alarms, and timers, create shopping lists, check the weather, control your smart home devices and more.
  • With Amazfit Band 5 you can measure your blood oxygen saturation and understand your physical state with OxygenBeats. Ideal during high-intensity workouts and sports such as marathons and gym workouts.
  • The Amazfit Band 5 precise optical heart rate monitoring allows you to accurately track real-time steps taken, all-day heart rate monitoring, distance traveled, calories burned, and quality of sleep and sleeping patterns.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Amazfit

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Explore Chrome OS and Google Play apps with HP’s ...
Kids’ play sets from $5: Fisher-Price, Green Toys...
Lavish Home all-in-one Floor Lamp/End Table with USB po...
Samsung Wireless Charger Trio powers three devices at o...
Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB returns to all...
Jabra’s ANC Elite 85h Headphones fall to new 2021 low...
Clean up your home theater with this budget-focused wal...
M1 MacBook Air falls to one of its best prices to date ...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazfit’s new T-Rex Pro smartwatch delivers up to 18-day battery life, built-in GPS, more at $180

Learn More
60% off

Break into summer with Tinwoo’s smartwatch fitness tracker, now $20 (Reg. $50), more

$20 Learn More
$110 value

Join BJ’s Wholesale for just $20 and get an additional $55 in coupons ($110 value)

$20 Learn More
Save 25%

Don’t pay the Wacom price, Huion’s Digital Drawing Tablet is just $30 (save 25%)

$30 Learn More

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delayed, but will be the ‘best-ever LEGO game’

Learn More

LEGO assembles new pair of upcoming adidas UltraBoosts with built-in studs

Learn More
Save $60+

Explore Chrome OS and Google Play apps with HP’s 14-inch Chromebook: $219 (Save $60+)

$219 Learn More
Reg. $499

Get lifetime access to Babbel Language Learning for $199 (Reg. $499)

$199 Learn More