The Amazfit Band 5 offers a 15-day battery, blood oxygen monitoring, more at low of $23.50

Amazon is offering the Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker for $23.39 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally up to $40, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This smartwatch offers a compact design built to track your fitness as you go throughout the day. It offers blood saturation monitoring, 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep, and more. With 15-day battery life, you won’t have to plug it in every night to use it the next day either. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Use some of your savings to pick up this 15-pack of replacement bands. They deliver multiple colors for you to choose from, allowing your new Amazfit Band 5 to match any outfit you wear. It’s just $10, and you’ll also receive four screen protectors with your purchase.

Prefer Apple’s smartwatch? Well, the Apple Watch Series 6 is currently down to $320 at Amazon, which is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. It also features blood oxygen sensors, an ECG, heart rate monitoring, an always-on display, and much more. You’re saving $79 here, so be sure to snag this deal before the price goes back up.

More about the Amazfit Band 5:

Talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit Band 5. Ask questions, get translations, set alarms, and timers, create shopping lists, check the weather, control your smart home devices and more.

With Amazfit Band 5 you can measure your blood oxygen saturation and understand your physical state with OxygenBeats. Ideal during high-intensity workouts and sports such as marathons and gym workouts.

The Amazfit Band 5 precise optical heart rate monitoring allows you to accurately track real-time steps taken, all-day heart rate monitoring, distance traveled, calories burned, and quality of sleep and sleeping patterns.

