Apple Watch Series 6 delivers a blood/oxygen sensor at new low of $320 (Save $79)

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm in (PRODUCT) Red for $319.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $399, today’s offer amounts to $79 in savings, beats our previous mention by $29, and marks a new all-time low by $9. Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of upgrades to your wrist including the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity for leaving your iPhone behind during long runs and the like. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A perfect way to spend some of your savings from today’s deal would be outfitting your Apple Watch with a new band. Whether you’re looking for some affordable options or want to pick up one of our favorite leather bands, be sure to swing by our feature on all the best styles.

But if you’re looking to scoop up one of Apple’s official straps, we’re still seeing a collection of its Woven Sport Bands in various styles on sale for $18. That’s alongside everything else in our Apple guide today, including this stylish Twelve South iPhone 12 mini BookBook Case at $56.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!