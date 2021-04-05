Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro now up to $149 off at Amazon

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/512GB for $1,349.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Down from the usual $1,499 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $149 in savings, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. You’ll also be able to grab the 256GB model for $1,149.99 at checkout, a savings of $100 from the going rate.

The latest MacBook Pro from Apple delivers its M1 chip complete with up to 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Its 13-inch Retina display is joined by upwards of 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Apple’s TouchBar completes the package alongside its most recent Magic Keyboard iteration. See why we deemed it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Pro with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $26. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 customers, as well.

Then go head over to our Apple guide for even more of the best deals as we kickstart the week. You can still take advantage of Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR at up to $189 off, as well as markdowns on iPad Pro Magic Keyboards from $199.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

