FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot takes up to $150 off patio furniture and dining sets, more from $259

-
$150 off From $259

Today only, Home Depot is taking up to $150 off their selection of patio furniture sets, sectionals, chaise lounges, and more. You can take advantage of free shipping across the board, or curbside pickup at no additional cost. With Spring blooming into full affect, (and COVID vaccines on the roll-out,) we can all look forward to easy summer evenings with those closest to us. If you’re looking to say good riddance to quarantine and bring new life to your outdoor seating, you can find everything you’ll need right here at an exclusive low cost. With plenty to choose from scoring 4+ star ratings from hundreds of shoppers. Head below for our top picks.

Our top patio furniture picks:

To show off your outdoor seating with all the love it deserves, check out these 3,200-lumen LED Solar Powered Lights for just $19. Or keep your green space even greener with Rachio’s 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $90.

Coral Crest Weathered Teak 4-Piece set features:

This rustic, cottage-style chat set features solid acacia wood and charming design, including iconic X-framed panels and distressed wood finish. With plush, water-resistant cushions and a gorgeous slat-top coffee table, this set is crafted to perfection. The weathered and antique appearance makes this four-piece conversational set the ideal centerpiece for hosting any outdoor entertaining.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Jabra’s ANC Elite 85h Headphones fall to new 2021 low...
Clean up your home theater with this budget-focused wal...
Le Creuset’s cheerful new spring collection has y...
Best Android app deals of the day: the Sequence, Age of...
M1 MacBook Air falls to one of its best prices to date ...
Apple Watch Series 6 delivers a blood/oxygen sensor at ...
Protect your iPhone 12 mini in style, BookBook Leather ...
Convenience Concepts’ Trestle Desk dives to $74 a...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Home Depot’s up to 30% off RYOBI sale is filled with tools, combo kits, more

30% off Learn More
Save now

Freshen up your media center with Home Depot Spring Savings from $72 (Save 20%)

From $72 Learn More

Green Deals: Light your closet with this rechargeable motion-sensing LED kit at $9, more

Learn More
Save 24%

Jabra’s ANC Elite 85h Headphones fall to new 2021 low at $191 (Save 24%), more from $70

From $70 Learn More
28% off

Clean up your home theater with this budget-focused wall-mounted floating shelf at $17.50

$17.50 Learn More

Le Creuset’s cheerful new spring collection has you cooking in color

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: the Sequence, Age of History II, Evertale, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $999

M1 MacBook Air falls to one of its best prices to date at $949 (Save $50)

$949 Learn More