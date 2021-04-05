Home Depot takes up to $150 off patio furniture and dining sets, more from $259

Today only, Home Depot is taking up to $150 off their selection of patio furniture sets, sectionals, chaise lounges, and more. You can take advantage of free shipping across the board, or curbside pickup at no additional cost. With Spring blooming into full affect, (and COVID vaccines on the roll-out,) we can all look forward to easy summer evenings with those closest to us. If you’re looking to say good riddance to quarantine and bring new life to your outdoor seating, you can find everything you’ll need right here at an exclusive low cost. With plenty to choose from scoring 4+ star ratings from hundreds of shoppers. Head below for our top picks.

Our top patio furniture picks:

To show off your outdoor seating with all the love it deserves, check out these 3,200-lumen LED Solar Powered Lights for just $19. Or keep your green space even greener with Rachio’s 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $90.

Coral Crest Weathered Teak 4-Piece set features:

This rustic, cottage-style chat set features solid acacia wood and charming design, including iconic X-framed panels and distressed wood finish. With plush, water-resistant cushions and a gorgeous slat-top coffee table, this set is crafted to perfection. The weathered and antique appearance makes this four-piece conversational set the ideal centerpiece for hosting any outdoor entertaining.

