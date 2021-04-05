Rachio’s iOS/Android 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller (2nd Gen.) now $90 (Reg. $180+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Rachio 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller (2nd Generation) for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $200, it currently fetches $181 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $102. Today’s offer is up to $110 in savings and the lowest total we can find. These handy water control systems allow you to remotely run your sprinkler system, setup schedules, and monitor usage stats to optimize spending. It also makes use of weather data analysis to skip watering when conditions outside permit, negating un-needed usage and keeping the lawn healthy with as little effort as possible. Also works with Alexa and Apple HomeKit via compatible devices. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,900 Amazon customers and ships with a 2-year warranty. More details below.

A great way to make use of your savings here is the Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller Weatherproof Outdoor Enclosure at $30. This highly-rated cover supports hardwired setups or those with an available outlet and provides a weatherproof home for folks mounting the controller in less than totally dry conditions.

Then go check out this deal we spotted this morning on Greenworks’ G-MAX 19-inch Electric Mower at $199 offalongside everything else in our environmentally-friendly Green deals guide. We also have some all-time low Gold Box offers on KATCHY UV indoor insect traps and a fresh new DIY tool kit sale over at Home Depot with up to 30% off. Head over to our home goods guide for even more household essentials.

More on the Rachio 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller:

Take control of your watering with a Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller. With the unmatched modern irrigation technology of Rachio, you can water with precision using customized, automated schedules that even adapt to weather. Manage on mobile, and access more control options with top-tier integrations. Inspire yard envy while saving water and money.

