Le Creuset’s cheerful new spring collection has you cooking in color

-
Le Creuset
From $20

Le Creuset dropped its spring collection that will have you cooking in color with bright hues and beautiful touches. The new collection has a color palette designed to mix and match with a variety of homes. From purple and orange to a new mint color, you will be sure to love all of the new items. Plus, Le Creuset is offering one of their spring cocottes free with any purchase of $200 or more as well as free delivery on orders of $99+. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks. You will want to check out our guide to the best spring wreaths from Amazon with prices starting at $30.

Herb planters

Grow your fresh spring flowers in one of Le Creuset’s new herb planters with a tray. These planters are available in five colors and priced at just $20. This is a great size for a kitchen windowsill or table. It’s made of Le Creuset’s classic premium stoneware, which is easy to clean, dishwasher safe, and resistant to chips, scratches, and stains. It would also make a great gift.

Springtime serving styles

The Springtime Cake Stand is great for displaying your baking. It also features a gorgeous floral design on the top as well as an enamel exterior that won’t be scratched by knives. Plus, the entire stand is dishwasher safe for easy clean-up. It’s priced at $44 and will be used for years to come.

If you love the floral print, Le Creuset also came out with a set of three serving bowls for $55. These bowls are great for entertaining as well as for holding fruit on your countertop. The bowls are also lightweight and great for indoor or outdoor use. I really love that they’re available in three sizes and can stack for easy storage.

Cool mint classics

Le Creuset dropped a cool mint color that we’re absolutely in love with. All of Le Creuset’s classics come in mint, including the Round Dutch Oven, Braiser, Skillets, and more. This refreshing color is great for spring and would be a beautiful color to set out on your countertop or stovetop. Plus, in case you didn’t know, this color used to be a best-seller, and they just brought it back due to popular demand. Let me know in the comments below what your favorite color and piece is from Le Creuset.

