LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was announced in 2019 at the Microsoft E3 press conference and showcased an open world design with an all-new combat and camera system. Well, the game was supposed to launch this spring but has since been delayed. TT Games, the publisher behind the launch, took to Twitter recently to outline that the title wouldn’t be ready in time for spring, and we’re unsure when it’ll launch. But we do have some new details, so let’s dive into what we know so far about LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Developers are starting to realize that delaying games isn’t always a bad thing

Game publishers used to avoid delaying releases at all costs, often launching buggy titles that left players feeling underwhelmed, meaning they would stop playing and likely not return. While some titles can overcome this, not all have the ability. Well, the developers behind LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have decided that, in order to bring “the biggest and best-ever LEGO game” to life, they’ll need some more time. Taking to Twitter, TT Games said:

All of us at TT Games are working hard to make LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest and best-ever LEGO game – but we’re going to need more time to do it. We won’t be able to make our intended spring release date, but will provide updated launch timing as soon as possible.

The last phrase in the tweet shows us that TT Games is unsure when they’ll be able to launch The Skywalker Saga. So, we can only assume it’ll be later this year or early next at this rate, though waiting is something I won’t mind doing for a title such as this.

A delayed release here is a good thing for the LEGO Star Wars franchise

LEGO Star Wars is one of the oldest franchises that I’ve ever played. I started way back on the GameCube and absolutely loved the series. It’s been a while since a show-stopper release has come out for LEGO Star Wars, and The Skywalker Saga really needs to pull out all the stops to regain its footing from years gone by since it held top spot anywhere.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m excited for the release of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Star Wars is probably in my top three favorite film franchises in history, and LEGO Star Wars just makes it better. I’m excited as to what TT Games will bring to the table, and am happy that they’re taking the time they need in order to make this launch count.

