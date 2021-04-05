FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

M1 MacBook Air falls to one of its best prices to date at $949 (Save $50)

-
AmazonAppleBest Mac Deals
Reg. $999 $949

Amazon currently offers the Apple M1 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB for $949 shipped. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer is $1 below our previous mentions, marks the second-best price to date, and is the best since the beginning of the year. Perfect for students or anyone in the market for a compact macOS machine, Apple’s latest MacBook Air doesn’t sacrifice on power or battery life thanks to the new M1 chip. Alongside its 13-inch display, you’re looking at 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM as well as a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 18-hour battery life. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $24. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 customers, as well.

For those looking to upgrade their iPad Pro or iPad Air into a more productive machine will want to take a look at the discounts we just spotted on Apple’s Magic Keyboards at $100 off. Marked down to the lowest prices to date, you’ll find both models starting at $199 alongside everything else in our Apple guide.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Jabra’s ANC Elite 85h Headphones fall to new 2021 low...
Clean up your home theater with this budget-focused wal...
Apple Watch Series 6 delivers a blood/oxygen sensor at ...
Convenience Concepts’ Trestle Desk dives to $74 a...
Wyze Cam Outdoor sees rare Amazon discount to all-time ...
Bring Baby Yoda to dinner: The Child Instant Pot multi-...
Streamline your garage with a 2-pack of Amazon Basics U...
Roborock’s robotic vacs and mops up to $140 off w...
Show More Comments

Related

M1-powered

Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro now up to $149 off at Amazon

Save $149 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro $190, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Jackery Solar Generator 1000 $200 off, more

Learn More
Save 24%

Jabra’s ANC Elite 85h Headphones fall to new 2021 low at $191 (Save 24%), more from $70

From $70 Learn More
28% off

Clean up your home theater with this budget-focused wall-mounted floating shelf at $17.50

$17.50 Learn More

Le Creuset’s cheerful new spring collection has you cooking in color

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: the Sequence, Age of History II, Evertale, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $399

Apple Watch Series 6 delivers a blood/oxygen sensor at new low of $320 (Save $79)

$320 Learn More
Reg. $700

Protect your iPhone 12 mini in style, BookBook Leather Wallet Case now $56 (Reg. $70)

$56 Learn More