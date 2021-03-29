FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard falls to new low of $249 (Save $100), more from $199

-
From $199 $100 off

Best Buy is currently discounting Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $249 shipped. Also available for the 11-inch iPad Pro and latest iPad Air at $199 at Amazon. Down form their respective $349 and $299 going rates, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, undercuts our previous mention by $1, and marks the best prices we’ve seen to date.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard brings an improved typing experience to your iPad centered around a unique floating hinge design that allows for an adjustable viewing angle. That’s alongside Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C port that’s dedicated for supplying power to your device. There’s also backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that pairs with iPadOS for a compelling on-the-go workstation. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the first-party Apple route, going with these options from Brydge will let you save even more. Currently, its 12.9-inch Pro+ Wireless Keyboard will run you $170 while the smaller 11-inch model goes for $160. In either case, you’re looking at a similar keyboard and trackpad combo as above, but without the floating hinge. These also rely on Bluetooth as opposed to the Smart Connector support found above.

Over the weekend we saw Apple’s Lightning to USB 3.0 Camera Adapter drop to new Amazon low of $23, which is joined by everything else in our Apple guide. While all of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers and iPhone 12 cases are still on sale and seeing up to 40% discounts, you can still save $100 on Apple’s M1 Mac mini.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

