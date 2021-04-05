NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Pro Wi-Fi 6 Router is designed for gamers at $300 (New all-time low)

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming 6-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (XR1000) for $299.99 shipped. Normally fetching $350, today’s offer amounts to the very first price cut to date while saving you $50 in the process. Delivering support for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, gaming features, and 5.4Gb/s speeds, this NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro router is a notable way to elevate your PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC setup. Alongside up to 2,500-square feet of range, you’ll find four Gigabit Ethernet ports, Beamforming+ antennas, and plenty of features to improve your game. Those include geofencing, access to ping heat maps, and reduced ping rates. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Update 4/5 @ 11:2 AM: Amazon is offering the Linksys Velop MX10 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router System for $549.99 shipped. Down $150 from its normal going rate, today’s deal is a match for our last mention and is the best available. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Alternatively, you can go with the ASUS RT-AX82U Aura RGB Gaming Wi-Fi 6 Router at $230 instead to save some extra cash. You’ll still benefit from Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with 5.4Gb/s speeds, not to mention some similar gaming-oriented features. You’ll just miss out on NETGEAR’s more in-depth analytics and increased range. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 430 customers.

But if you’d rather trade the gaming features for Google Assistant, we’re still tracking a series of Nest Wifi Router systems on sale from $229 right now. Delivering 2.2Gb/s speeds and up to 5,400-square feet of coverage, you’ll save $50 on all of the different packages at some of the best prices of the year.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming Router features:

Nighthawk XR1000 WiFi 6 Gaming Router improves your internet connection by stabilizing ping, reducing lag spikes, and keeping you in the game with reliable wired and wireless connectivity for fast-paced gaming. WiFi 6 allows more devices to connect and stream simultaneously by efﬁciently packing and scheduling data. Optimize your gaming experience with reduced ping rates up to 93%†, geo fencing, ping heatmap, and more.

