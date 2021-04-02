FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google’s Nest Wifi Router systems on sale from $229 (Save $50)

-
Save $50 From $229

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Google Nest Wifi Router with two points for $299 shipped. Down from its usual $349 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and marks the best we’ve seen in over a year. Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 5,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. And alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find six Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. Over 3,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with less coverage will find the Google Nest Wifi Router with Point System for $229 at BuyDig’s eBay storefront to be a compelling alternative. Down from its $269 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for one of the best deals in over a year. You’ll find the same 2.2Gb/s speeds here and other Assistant features as the lead deal, just with 4,400-square feet of coverage.

But if you’re in the market to adopt Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a series of NETGEAR Orbi systems on sale. With prices starting at $380, you’ll find plenty of different offerings that provide varying degrees of coverage whether you need a whole-home setup or something a bit more on the entry-level side. And then go grab this pack of SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet cables while it’s down to $10.

Google Nest Wifi Router features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

