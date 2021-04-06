FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

adidas celebrates Stan Smith with new styles including a character collection

-
FashionNewsAdidas

adidas is celebrating the best-selling style Stan Smith with a new collection that includes some of your favorite Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters. The Stan Smith classic sneaker owned the tennis court in the ’70s and still makes a huge statement in fashion. The gender-neutral sneakers and apparel can be dressed up or down and are easily a go-to in any person’s wardrobe. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our favorite styles. You will also want to check out our latest guide to the new LEGO adidas Ultraboost collection here.

Keeping the same silhouette since 1973, the new Stan Smith keeps its timeless style intact – while incorporating modern, more sustainable design choices. Plastic today. A problem tomorrow. As we continue to address our overall carbon footprint, we’re shifting to using 100% recycled polyester in our products by 2024.

adidas Stan Smith shoes

For starters, the classic Stan Smith shoes are a must-have and they’re priced from $85. Some of the characters include Kermit the Frog, Rex from Toy Story, Mike from Disney’s Monster’s Inc., the Incredible Hulk, and more. Each of the shoes have their own characteristics and even have details on the soles and tongue. The Stan Smith sneaker has over 10,000 positive reviews and a rating of 4.7/5 stars.

Kermit once said, “It’s not easy being green”, but our favorite Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters alongside the new more sustainable Stan Smith sneakers, prove otherwise. Featuring a PRIMEGREEN upper made with 50% recycled content, the new collection playfully combines style and sustainability. In turn, it redefines what a sustainable shoe can be.

Stan Smith apparel

Help the environment and wear your favorite characters in the Gender Neutral Hoodie. This style features Disney’s Kermit the Frog tongue label to celebrate the two champions of green. It’s also made with organic cotton and is part of the adidas ambition to end plastic waste. I also really like that it can be styled throughout any season with jeans, joggers, shorts, and leggings alike. It’s priced at $80 and comes in a large array of size options.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Adidas

About the Author

Build-A-Bear x Animal Crossing collab has fans raving, ...
Latest HyperX Alloy Origins Core Tenkeyless Keyboard em...
UGG Spring Sale offers up to 60% off past-season styles...
Amazon offers Tommy Hilfiger’s Rain Jacket for $3...
E3 2021 confirmed, kicks off June 12 as FREE 4-day onli...
Celebrate Walking Day with Rockport’s Flash Sale!...
Docker’s Spring Sale takes 40% off sitewide from ...
Nomad’s new stainless steel MagSafe Mount deliver...
Show More Comments

Related

Get spring-ready with new Birkenstock arrivals that are designed for elevated comfort

Learn More

Cole Haan’s new performance golf shoes, bags, and apparel will have you ready to tee off

Learn More

Build-A-Bear x Animal Crossing collab has fans raving, here’s how you can get one

Learn More
Amazon low

Float your favorite photos with Command’s 21-inch Picture Ledge: $13 (Amazon low)

$13 Learn More
Save $50

Fitbit Charge 4/SE return to all-time lows starting at $100 (Save $50)

$100 Learn More
Reg. $279+

Get the tunes bumping with Harman Kardon’s Go+Play Mini 2 speaker at $160 (Reg. $279+)

$160 Learn More
20% off

Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack strikes $16 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

$16 Learn More
$355 off

Dell’s GTX 1650 Super + 6-core i5 desktop hits new low at $355 off, now $545

$545 Learn More