adidas is celebrating the best-selling style Stan Smith with a new collection that includes some of your favorite Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters. The Stan Smith classic sneaker owned the tennis court in the ’70s and still makes a huge statement in fashion. The gender-neutral sneakers and apparel can be dressed up or down and are easily a go-to in any person’s wardrobe. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our favorite styles. You will also want to check out our latest guide to the new LEGO adidas Ultraboost collection here.

Keeping the same silhouette since 1973, the new Stan Smith keeps its timeless style intact – while incorporating modern, more sustainable design choices. Plastic today. A problem tomorrow. As we continue to address our overall carbon footprint, we’re shifting to using 100% recycled polyester in our products by 2024.

adidas Stan Smith shoes

For starters, the classic Stan Smith shoes are a must-have and they’re priced from $85. Some of the characters include Kermit the Frog, Rex from Toy Story, Mike from Disney’s Monster’s Inc., the Incredible Hulk, and more. Each of the shoes have their own characteristics and even have details on the soles and tongue. The Stan Smith sneaker has over 10,000 positive reviews and a rating of 4.7/5 stars.

Kermit once said, “It’s not easy being green”, but our favorite Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters alongside the new more sustainable Stan Smith sneakers, prove otherwise. Featuring a PRIMEGREEN upper made with 50% recycled content, the new collection playfully combines style and sustainability. In turn, it redefines what a sustainable shoe can be.

Stan Smith apparel

Help the environment and wear your favorite characters in the Gender Neutral Hoodie. This style features Disney’s Kermit the Frog tongue label to celebrate the two champions of green. It’s also made with organic cotton and is part of the adidas ambition to end plastic waste. I also really like that it can be styled throughout any season with jeans, joggers, shorts, and leggings alike. It’s priced at $80 and comes in a large array of size options.

