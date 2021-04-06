Stylishly protect your AirPods with Twelve South’s leather AirSnap at $18.50

Amazon offers the Twelve South AirSnap Leather AirPods Case for $18.53 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching around $25, today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. Twelve South’s AirSnap wraps your AirPods in a stylish leather covering and sports a built-in clip for attaching to your backpack, belt, and more. Alongside being compatible with Apple’s Wireless Charging Case, there’s a cut out on the bottom that lets you plug a Lightning cable into the AirPods. Even if you’re planning to upgrade to Apple’s rumored AirPods 3, this case will preserve your current pair’s resell value in the meantime. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 830 customers. Head below for more.

Save even more by bringing home this more budget-friendly elago AirPods case for $6 at Amazon. It lacks the premium design of the featured Twelve South offering, but also includes a carabiner to secure the case to your bag. It comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 4,400 customers and you can chose from a variety of styles.

Or if you’re looking to ditch the AirPods, we’re also tracking a collection of discounted Skullcandy earbuds and headphones right now. With prices starting at $16, you’ll be able to lock-in up to 50% in savings on ANC cans and much more.

Twelve South AirSnap Leather features:

AirSnap is a full-grain leather case tailored to protect your AirPods while also keeping them close at hand. Slip your AirPods Charging Case into AirSnap, fasten the metal snap and your pricey ear buds are safe and sound but still easily accessible. Hook the swivel clip on AirSnap to a backpack or bag so they’re right where you left them when you’re ready to go.

