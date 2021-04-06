Save up to 50% on Skullcandy ANC headphones, earbuds, more from $16

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Skullcandy headphones and earbuds headlined by the Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones at $149.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, is only the third time we’ve seen it at this price, and matches the all-time low. Skullcandy’s Crusher Evo Headphones arrive with 40-hour battery life alongside a series of other unique features that let this pair of cans stand out from the competition. Alongside built-in Tile tracking, you’re also looking at adjustable sensory bass settings and a personalized audio profile. With over 1,200 customers having left a 4.8/5 star rating, you can also get a closer look in our launch coverage of the previous-generation model. Head below for more from $16.

Other notable Skullcandy discounts:

But then be sure to check out the all-new Skullcandy Dime Earbuds. Having just launched last week, the ultra-compact release arrive with a key fob-sized case as well as an affordable $25 price tag. Otherwise, give our headphones guide a look for all of the other ongoing discounts.

More on the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Headphones:

Feel the bass in your bones with Crusher Evo — the latest advancement in the famous Skullcandy Crusher line. Patented Adjustable Sensory Bass technology is an experience that you can’t get in any other headphones. And now, you can even customize the sound to your unique hearing through a quick audio test in the Skullcandy App. So you’ll hear the music exactly the way it was meant to be heard.

