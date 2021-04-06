FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 50% on Skullcandy ANC headphones, earbuds, more from $16

-
AmazonHeadphonesSkullcandy
Save 50% From $16

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Skullcandy headphones and earbuds headlined by the Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones at $149.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, is only the third time we’ve seen it at this price, and matches the all-time low. Skullcandy’s Crusher Evo Headphones arrive with 40-hour battery life alongside a series of other unique features that let this pair of cans stand out from the competition. Alongside built-in Tile tracking, you’re also looking at adjustable sensory bass settings and a personalized audio profile. With over 1,200 customers having left a 4.8/5 star rating, you can also get a closer look in our launch coverage of the previous-generation model. Head below for more from $16.

Other notable Skullcandy discounts:

But then be sure to check out the all-new Skullcandy Dime Earbuds. Having just launched last week, the ultra-compact release arrive with a key fob-sized case as well as an affordable $25 price tag. Otherwise, give our headphones guide a look for all of the other ongoing discounts.

More on the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Headphones:

Feel the bass in your bones with Crusher Evo — the latest advancement in the famous Skullcandy Crusher line. Patented Adjustable Sensory Bass technology is an experience that you can’t get in any other headphones. And now, you can even customize the sound to your unique hearing through a quick audio test in the Skullcandy App. So you’ll hear the music exactly the way it was meant to be heard.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Skullcandy

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon offers Tommy Hilfiger’s Rain Jacket for $3...
Energizer’s Emergency LED Flashlight plugs into a...
Stainless steel Mixology Bartender Kit + wood stand hit...
Upgrade your DIY abilities with DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, m...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey MagSafe Charger $15 (Save...
Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Switch Collectio...
Anker’s latest sale discounts Qi charging pads, M...
Amazon’s 20% off TOZO power bank Gold Box sale st...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $350

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones start from $188 (Reg. up to $350)

$188 Learn More
Save 64%

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds undercuts AirPods at just $32

$32 Learn More
50% off

Save up to 50% on Sennheiser’s premium ANC headphones, earbuds, and more from $100

From $100 Learn More
Save $100

Bose ANC Headphones 700 return to Amazon low at $299 (Save $100), more from $179

From $179 Learn More
$20 off

ecobee’s HomeKit SmartCamera returns to all-time low at $80 (save 20%)

$80 Learn More
50% off

Amazon offers Tommy Hilfiger’s Rain Jacket for $30 (50% off), more

$30 Learn More
Amazon low

Energizer’s Emergency LED Flashlight plugs into an outlet, now priced from $7.50 (New low)

From $7.50 Learn More
10% off

Parallels Desktop 16: Get remote access to Mac from any iOS/Android device at 10% off

$6.50/month Learn More