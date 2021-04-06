Build-A-Bear x Animal Crossing collab has fans raving, here’s how you can get one

Anyone who spent their quarantine racking up bells and decorating their island to perfection on Animal Crossing: New Horizons can tell you they’d rather be a beautiful island with my small animal friends than stuck in a global pandemic. But until VR technology can plug me into the Nintendo Matrix and set my soul free like a muppety San Junipero, we can all be excited about Build-A-Bear’s newest collection which dropped earlier today. The Nintendo collaboration features fan-favorite Isabelle sporting some chic island-couture, (and also Tom Nook is there too, I guess.) Head below to find out how you can score one of these adorable little stuffed animals.

How to get your Animal Crossing Build-A-Bear

Now, I’ve got good news and bad news: bad news (unless you’re one of the select few who actually managed to score one off the bat) is that these fluffy friends sold out within minutes. Given the game’s popularity and the sheer overloading cute-factor of the designs, we probably could’ve seen this one coming.

The good news is that you can still sign up to be placed in line so that you can be notified the moment one becomes available for purchase. In the meantime, let’s take a closer look at exactly what’s been released already, and what might be coming to this collection in the future.

Now currently, there are a total of four options when looking at the new Animal Crossing collection on the Build-A-Bear website. Each bundle is a combination of either Tom or Isabelle, plus an accompanying sound chip which activated when you press your little friend’s paw. Between them, you can either have them play the Animal Crossing theme music, or a selection of five alternating phrases. So, even though the characters are non-customizable, you still have some variety available, all for a $51 price point.

We took a look at all the latest Animal Crossing updates back in March, but what can we expect looking forward with this collection? It’s possible that Build-A-Bear might be adding even more villager favorites in the future. Given the blowout success of their first launch, and the longstanding popularity of the game, there’s a true menagerie of characters to choose from and possibilities to follow. Until then, you can stay up to date on all things Animal Crossing at Build-A-Bear through their email sign-up list.

9to5Toys take:

I for one am thrilled to see Build-A-Bear making the shift towards more style-friendly choices when it comes to adapting video game and film characters. (Lest we forget the forbidden Groot plushie of ’18. Woof.) From Pokémon to Star Wars to How to Train Your Dragon 2, these collections can do a lot to bring that sense of otherworldly wonder to children (or children-at-heart) all over the world.

Now, does that mean I’m willing to drop $51 the instant my email starts popping off? Hard maybe. I can’t imagine that the Animal Crossing franchise is disappearing from the public sphere anytime soon, so if you’re willing to wait until all the pre-order panic has washed aside, you’ll likely be able to find these pieces for way less down the line.

