All of the new content you’ll find in the March Animal Crossing update: Mario, critters, more

After detailing the new Mario crossover content as part of its massive 2021 Direct presentation, Nintendo has now released the March Animal Crossing update details. Today’s New Horizons video showcases the influx of new content the game will be receiving throughout the month. Alongside the new Mario gear, in celebration of springtime and Shamrock Day, there will be new creatures to collect, items to craft, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

March Animal Crossing update

Animal Crossing New Horizons (full review here) has been a fantastic way for Switch gamers to keep busy during lockdown and virtually transport themselves to the tropical islands we cannot really go to in real life right now. Many cite it, and Nintendo’s constant updates to the experience, as being one of the major factors for the brand’s success over the last year or so, and it just keeps getting better and better with each update. 

Spring is here, and with it comes new critters to capture, whether you’re fishing, slinging that bug net around, or diving in the sea. The spring creature update includes the tadpole, orchid mantis, and the spider crab. You can see them in action below:

The March Animal Crossing update will also be celebrating Shamrock Day from March 10 to March 17, which is when you’ll find new themed-apparel via Nook’s Shopping and elsewhere in the game — so you can drop some bells to make your characters look like an adorable little leprechaun. 

And finally, bamboo trees are now present on the island. Players can harvest these trees and use them in new DIY recipes, including a bamboo noodle slide. Young “spring bamboo” can also be harvested, but only until May, according to today’s update trailer. You can also take a Mystery Tour via Orville at Dodo Airlines “if you need a bamboo tree” for your island getaway.  

The Mario Day or Mar10 content mentioned in the March Animal Crossing update trailer is essentially just reminding gamers what was already announced in the latest Nintendo Direct — Mario and Luigi consumes, Mushroom Kingdom-like environment elements, and more. You can get even more details on this content (it is already available in the game) right here

9to5Toys’ Take:

While these Animal Crossing updates might seem trivial to some, anyone who enjoys spending time in this colorful island-scape will certainly appreciate the new content. The Mar10 day gear is particularly novel and fun, and we are finally starting to get some greenery back in the game after a slew of fall and winter updates. If you have been passing the lockdown time with Nintendo’s tropical island animal folk, there’s a whole bunch of new activities to enjoy, adding further value to your initial investment, available now and throughout March. 

Animal Crossing New Horizons is available for $50 via Amazon, where you’ll also find that amazing Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing console in-stock at $300.

