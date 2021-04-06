FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Govee’s LED floor lamp is a great living room lighting upgrade at a low of $29

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its LED Floor Lamp for $28.99 shipped with the code QRV968JJ at checkout. Down 24% from its normal going rate, today’s deal is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your living room or office is lacking a bit in the illumination department, this is a fantastic way to remedy that. You’ll find an adjustable brightness level here, with four color temperatures for the ultimate in customization. Plus the gooseneck allows you to easily aim the light wherever you need it. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re still rocking an older lamp that utilizes standard bulbs, it’s time to upgrade to LEDs. This 24-pack of bulbs output 750-lumens each and screw into normal light fixtures around your home. For just $21, this not only upgrades your existing lamps but also the other lights around your home, saving you money on energy while still delivering a killer upgrade.

For those who only need a few bulbs, check out this 6-pack that we found yesterday for $17. Each bulb outputs around 1,500-lumens, which is quite a bit brighter than the offerings listed above. This is a great way to flood an area with light only using a few bulbs and should be heavily considered for your next home lighting upgrade.

Govee LED Floor Lamp features:

  • Adjustable brightness & color: choose from 4 color temperatures (3000K-6000K) and 4 brightness levels (25%-100%) until your office or bedroom lighting needs are met.
  • Conveniently flexible: with a rotating gooseneck and a supporting pole, adjusting your LED floor lamp’s height and angle is a breeze.
  • Long-lasting & efficient: the LED floor lamp has an average lifespan of about 30,000 hours; It also uses 80% less energy than incandescent lights.

