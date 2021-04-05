Right now you can upgrade to 1,500-lumen LED bulbs with a 6-pack for $16 (20% off)

Lepro US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its 1,500-lumen LED Light Bulbs for $15.99 Prime shipped. Down 20% from its normal going rate, this is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked. For those who are still using older CFL or incandescent light bulbs, it’s time to upgrade. Whereas it used to take 100W of electricity to deliver around 1,500-lumens of brightness, these bulbs do that with just 15W used. Plus, less power means less heat generated, which can pile on the savings since your A/C won’t have to work as hard either. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Well, this Westinghouse LED bulb is just $2.50 and saves you quite a bit. Not only is the overall cost lower per bulb, but so is the total electrical usage. These clock in at just 6W of power used to generate the 480-lumens of light. This is around 50% below what you’ll get out of today’s lead deal, but is perfect for desk lamps or hallways that don’t need to be quite as bright.

Need to upgrade your exterior lighting? Well, right now we’re tracking a deal on the Ring Floodlight Camera at $200. This saves you 20% from its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. It replaces your normal floodlight with an LED upgrade that features a built-in camera part of the Ring ecosystem.

More about the Lepro LED Lights:

11000 Hours Lifespan – Each bulb is expected to last over 10 years (based on 3 hours/day), saving you the cost and hassle of frequent bulb replacement.

Save 85% on Energy – 15-Watt LED provides 1500 lumens of white light, which is equivalent to a 100 watt incandescent bulb, saving you 85% in energy use.

Standard E26 Base – Easily screw into any kind of light fixture with medium screw base. Widely used in table lamps, floor lamps and open pendant fixtures for your bedroom, living room, dining room or anywhere for home or commercial use.

