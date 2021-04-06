Ditch the Dyson tax, this cordless stick vacuum is down to just $115.50 (Save 32%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Kyvol V20 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $115.59 shipped. Normally fetching $170, you’re looking at 32% in savings with today’s offer beating previous discounts by $24 and marking a new all-time low. This cordless stick vacuum lets you ditch the Dyson tax in favor of a much more affordable offering. This one packs 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge alongside plenty of suction power. It can also convert into a handheld vacuum with several of the included accessories to cleaning the stairs, hard to reach places, and more. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’d rather not have to handle the vacuuming yourself, today’s Gold Box sale is also discounting the Kyvol Cybovac E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner to $115. Normally fetching $169, you’ll save the same 32% as noted above while bringing this autonomous cleaning solution home at its lowest price yet. Notable features include a 150-minute runtime, 2000Pa of suction, and 4.6/5 star rating from over 4,100 customers.

Kyvol V20 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner features:

The 300W brushless motor provides up to 25KPa outstanding suction and surprisingly performance on short- and even medium-pile rugs. Equipped with a motorized LED brush, V20 cordless vacuum pulls out embedded dirt under furniture with ease, protects floors from scratches, and delivers a thorough cleaning on both hard floors and carpets.

