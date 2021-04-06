FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Professional gear at DIY prices, GLS 30-foot guitar cable just $13 (save 28%)

-
28% off From $10

GLS Audio (100% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its 30-foot 1/4-inch guitar cable for $12.99. Free shipping is available to Prime members or on orders over $25. Down 28% from its last going rate, this deal marks one of the biggest price drops this year and a new all-time low price. This curly cable is coated in a super durable, high-quality rubber, and measures up to a compact 6-feet when un-stretched. Complete with OFC Insulator Shield & Conductive PVC Shield, this low-capacitance cable won’t ask you to sacrifice tone quality for its great, low price. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 250+ Amazon shoppers. See below for more from just $10.

First up, if you don’t need quite that much length you can still score the same cable at 20-feet, now only $9.99. Made with the same sturdy materials, over 400 Amazon customers have left given it 4.4 stars. But what’s a high-quality guitar cable without a killer amp to provide the show-stopping sound you’re looking for. My Music Life (92% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon just put its Crush12 Power Amp on sale for $99. This 12 Watt amp comes with a 6-inch speaker, dual gain controls and 3 band EQ. Rated 4.7/5 from over 600 happy customers on Amazon.

Or for the best price we can find, check out this Fender Mini Deluxe Amp for only $37.51. Down a full $17.50 from its going rate, its earned over 2,000 4+ star ratings on Amazon.

To keep your music with you wherever you go, check out this deal on SkullCandy headphones and more from just $16. Or give a look to our headphones guide for all the info you need on the best deals from Bose, Sony, Beats, and more.

GLS Aduio 30-foot guitar cable features:

  • High Quality Curly Rubber Jacket – Super Durable & Flexy
  • NOTE: 30 Foot Cable Length is Measured BEFORE the Cable is Coiled (This is an industry standard)
  • Cable Length When Un-Stretched: 6 Feet
  • OFC Insulator Shield & Conductive PVC Shield – ONLY 28 Picofarads Per Foot – Extremely Low Capacitance!
  • Cable Length When Stretched: 15 Feet (Approximate Max Usable Length

