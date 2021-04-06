Celebrate Walking Day with Rockport’s Flash Sale! Save up to 30% off sneakers, more

Rockport Walking Day sale takes up to 30% off its most comfortable styles with promo code WALKITOUT at checkout. Find great deals on dress shoes, sneakers, sandals, boaters, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $85 or more. The men’s Total Motion Lite Mesh Sneakers are currently marked down to $85 and originally were priced at $100. These sporty shoes were designed for comfort. They feature an all-mesh design to add comfort as well as a cushioned insole. This style have a rubber outsole to promote traction and this style is also lightweight. Best of all, the flexible design gives you a natural stride and they’re very versatile. You can easily pair them with shorts, joggers, jeans, and more. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks by heading below the jump and check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Docker’s Spring Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide from just $30.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!