FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Celebrate Walking Day with Rockport’s Flash Sale! Save up to 30% off sneakers, more

-
FashionRockport

Rockport Walking Day sale takes up to 30% off its most comfortable styles with promo code WALKITOUT at checkout. Find great deals on dress shoes, sneakers, sandals, boaters, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $85 or more. The men’s Total Motion Lite Mesh Sneakers are currently marked down to $85 and originally were priced at $100. These sporty shoes were designed for comfort. They feature an all-mesh design to add comfort as well as a cushioned insole. This style have a rubber outsole to promote traction and this style is also lightweight. Best of all, the flexible design gives you a natural stride and they’re very versatile. You can easily pair them with shorts, joggers, jeans, and more. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks by heading below the jump and check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Docker’s Spring Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide from just $30.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Rockport

About the Author

Docker’s Spring Sale takes 40% off sitewide from ...
adidas Men’s Shoe Sale offers up to 50% off over ...
LEGO assembles new pair of upcoming adidas UltraBoosts ...
Supreme x Dr. Martens Spring ’21 collaboration br...
Oakley’s new spring markdowns offer up to 60% off...
Timex Celestial Opulence Watch plunges to $55, more sta...
Bass Pro Shops Spring Savings Event takes up to 60% off...
Amazon’s Callaway golf sale has all-time lows fro...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Clarks updates your shoes with 25% off spring essentials from $40: Dress shoes, sandals, more

from $40 Learn More
50% off

adidas Men’s Shoe Sale offers up to 50% off over 300 styles from $13

From $13 Learn More
Save 50%

Save up to 50% on Skullcandy ANC headphones, earbuds, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
$20 off

ecobee’s HomeKit SmartCamera returns to all-time low at $80 (save 20%)

$80 Learn More
50% off

Amazon offers Tommy Hilfiger’s Rain Jacket for $30 (50% off), more

$30 Learn More
Amazon low

Energizer’s Emergency LED Flashlight plugs into an outlet, now priced from $7.50 (New low)

From $7.50 Learn More
10% off

Parallels Desktop 16: Get remote access to Mac from any iOS/Android device at 10% off

$6.50/month Learn More
New low

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with the budget-focused NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 router at low of $80

$80 Learn More