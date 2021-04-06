Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Chromebook 2 sees first discount at $100 off

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 2.1GHz/8GB/128GB for $599.99 shipped in both Mercury Grey and Fiesta Red. Also available in the 4GB/64GB configuration for $449.99. In either case, you’re looking at $100 in savings from the usual price tags with today’s sale marking the very first discounts on the new releases. Having just launched back in January, Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives with a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display that’s backed by folding 2-in-1 design. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6 support and a backlit keyboard, as well as a microSD card slot and two USB-C ports. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more by going with the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 at $342 instead. This offering isn’t going to provide quite as high-end of an experience as the features Samsung offering, but will deliver ChromeOS for less. Its 2-in-1 design pairs with an HD display, integrated stylus, and 32GB of onboard storage. Not to mention a 4.4/5 star rating from over 2,400 customers.

Then go hit up our Chromebook guide for even more price cuts. Yesterday saw a notable offer go live on HP’s 14-inch model at $219, which is still up for the taking right now and taking $60 off the going rate.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 features:

Now work can be just as fun as play, thanks to the world’s first QLED Chromebook ever. Feast your eyes as you dive into your favorite past times or present your next big idea with a larger-than-life color display that’s more vibrant than ever before. With the power and speed of next-generation Intel Celeron processing, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is powered up and ready for everyone, from the early morning tasks-master to the late-night studier. Plus, add in a sleek, compact design, and a battery that works around the clock — it’s simple to see the Galaxy Chromebook 2 has everything you need to stay in the moment, and still stay connected.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!