Explore Chrome OS and Google Play apps with HP’s 14-inch Chromebook: $219 (Save $60+)

Amazon is offering the HP Chromebook 14-inch 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $219 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s good for at least $60 off, but it’s worth noting that this unit has routinely sold for closer to $300 over the last several months. Today’s deal is a match for the best price we’ve tracked since October. This affordable Chromebook lets you browse the web, run Android apps, and much more while sidelining the high cost of MacBooks and many other competitors. It boasts 12-hour battery life, allowing most to power through an entire workday without needing a charge. I/O options include 3.5mm audio, USB-A, Type-C, and microSD. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you plan to connect your new Chromebook to a monitor, you may want consider grabbing this foldable aluminum laptop stand at $18 Prime shipped. Unlike many competitors, this solution folds into a compact design that’s easy to slide into a backpack. Nearly 400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.1/5 star rating.

And for those of you that would prefer to go the Apple route, we’ve got some notable discounts worth checking out. Prime examples includes Apple’s M1 MacBook Air at $50 off alongside the 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB for $380. No matter which option you land on, don’t forget to peek at Convenience Concepts’ Trestle Desk now that it’s down to $74.

HP Chromebook 14-inch 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB features:

Google Play Store: The millions of Android apps you know and love on your phone and tablet can now run on your Chrome device without compromising their speed, simplicity or security

Sleek, responsive design: Keep going comfortably with the backlit keyboard and multi-touch touchpad that supports four finger gestures set in a sleek design for moving from room to room or on the road

Binge watch while you work: Equipped with an Intel(R) processor, 14″ display, stereo speakers tuned by audio experts at B&O and a long battery life to get more done while having fun

