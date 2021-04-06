Upgrade your DIY abilities with DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, more power tools from $17

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX XR Oscillating Multi-Tool (DCS356B) for $99 shipped. For comparison, this tool has gone for around $120 lately at Amazon, and today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you have a list piling up of projects to accomplish this spring, be sure to have the right tools for the job. An oscillating tool like this can be used in a myriad of ways. Just the other day, I used mine to clean up the corners on drywall and cut a 2-by-4 in order to patch a hole in a wall. As part of DEWALT’s 20V MAX XR line, this tool is also compatible with other products with the same battery for a simplistic setup. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for other great deals.

More tool deals:

Prefer RYOBI? Well, Home Depot has you covered as part of its Special Buy of the Week. You’ll find a slew of RYOBI discounts there including combo kits, individual tools, and much more at up to 30% off.

More about the DEWALT Oscillating Multi-Tool:

The 3-speed selector allows users to choose their speed setting based on application.

Brushless motor delivers up to 57% more run time over brushed

Dual-grip variable speed trigger gives users ultimate speed and application control

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!