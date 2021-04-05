FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot’s up to 30% off RYOBI sale is filled with tools, combo kits, more

-
Home GoodsHome DepotRyobi
Shop now 30% off

As part of its Special Buy of the Week, Home Depot is currently taking up to 30% off a selection of RYOBI tools, combo kits, and accessories. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Throughout the sale you’ll find everything from single tools and accessories for expanding an existing DIY kit to bundles and packages that help kickstart your setup. With spring weather now rolling in across the country, it’s time to start tackling all of those home improvement projects that have been added to your list over the past few months, and all of these discounts today help you save some cash with the renovations. Everything carries 4+ star ratings across the board and you can head below for all of our top picks.

Notable RYOBI deals at Home Depot

Then after you’ve checked out all of the discounts in today’s sale, make sure your lawn is in order by locking in Greenworks G-MAX 19-inch Electric Mower at $199 off. Otherwise, our home goods guide is the place to be for other notable price cuts, including today’s cast iron kitchenware sale from $18.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V 6-Tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18V ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, Circular Saw, Multi-Tool, Work Light, (1) 1.5 Ah Battery, (1) 4.0 Ah Battery, 18V Charger, and Bag. This 6-Tool Combo Kit is the perfect way to enter the RYOBI 18V ONE+ System of over 175+ Tools for a variety of projects. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Home Depot

Ryobi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Kate Spade takes 30% off sitewide with handbags, wallet...
Amazon 1-day cast iron kitchenware sale from $18: 3-pie...
Save up to 30% on Anker eufy HomeKit outdoor camera sys...
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones start...
Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor has built-in AirPlay 2, Ne...
Save up to $90 today on VIZIO’s 36-inch 5.1-Ch. S...
Ditch gas and oil this spring with Greenworks’ G-...
CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock is an idea...
Show More Comments

Related

Home Depot debuts spring collection of electric outdoor tools from DEWALT, RYOBI, more

Learn More
30% off

Kate Spade takes 30% off sitewide with handbags, wallets, shoes, accessories, more

+ free shipping Learn More
32% off

Amazon 1-day cast iron kitchenware sale from $18: 3-piece skillet set $39 + more up to 32% off

From $18 Learn More
Save 30%

Save up to 30% on Anker eufy HomeKit outdoor camera systems from $315

From $315 Learn More
Reg. $350

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones start from $188 (Reg. up to $350)

$188 Learn More
Reg. $230

Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor has built-in AirPlay 2, Netflix, more at $196 (Reg. $230)

$196 Learn More
Reg. $250

Save up to $90 today on VIZIO’s 36-inch 5.1-Ch. Soundbar system at $140 Prime shipped

$140 Learn More
Reg. $399

Ditch gas and oil this spring with Greenworks’ G-MAX 19-inch Electric Mower at $200 (Save $199)

$200 Learn More