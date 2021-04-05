Home Depot’s up to 30% off RYOBI sale is filled with tools, combo kits, more

As part of its Special Buy of the Week, Home Depot is currently taking up to 30% off a selection of RYOBI tools, combo kits, and accessories. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Throughout the sale you’ll find everything from single tools and accessories for expanding an existing DIY kit to bundles and packages that help kickstart your setup. With spring weather now rolling in across the country, it’s time to start tackling all of those home improvement projects that have been added to your list over the past few months, and all of these discounts today help you save some cash with the renovations. Everything carries 4+ star ratings across the board and you can head below for all of our top picks.

Notable RYOBI deals at Home Depot

Then after you’ve checked out all of the discounts in today’s sale, make sure your lawn is in order by locking in Greenworks G-MAX 19-inch Electric Mower at $199 off. Otherwise, our home goods guide is the place to be for other notable price cuts, including today’s cast iron kitchenware sale from $18.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V 6-Tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18V ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, Circular Saw, Multi-Tool, Work Light, (1) 1.5 Ah Battery, (1) 4.0 Ah Battery, 18V Charger, and Bag. This 6-Tool Combo Kit is the perfect way to enter the RYOBI 18V ONE+ System of over 175+ Tools for a variety of projects.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!