VIZIO’s variable refresh rate 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV goes on sale for second time at $50 off

Walmart currently offers the VIZIO MQ8 55-inch 4K HDR AirPlay 2 Smart TV for $499.99 shipped. Down from its usual $550 going rate, today’s offer amounts to only the second discount to date, comes within $2 of our previous mention, and delivers $52 in savings. VIZIO’s latest M-Series TV packs 55-inches of 4K picture to your setup complete with active full array dimming, Dolby Vision, and gaming-focused features like variable refresh rate. Alongside its built-in access to various streaming services, you’ll be able to count on AirPlay 2 and HomeKit control, as well as Chromecast integration and Alexa support. Plus, there’s four HDMI ports to complete the package with support for the new 2.1 standard. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,400 customers. More details below.

Save even more when you go with this previous-generation VIZIO MQ6 TV at $449 instead. This model delivers a similar 55-inch 4K panel, but ditches the variable refresh rate technology noted above, meaning it won’t quite be as good for PS5 or Xbox Series X console gaming. You’ll only find three HDMI ports on this one, as well. A 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,395 customers completes the package.

Then go hit up our home theater guide for plenty of other ways to elevate the movie watching experience. You’ll still find a collection sound bar systems on sale from $69, as well as our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review of BenQ’s GS2 Portable AirPlay 2 Projector.

VIZIO 55-inch 4K HDR AirPlay 2 Smart TV features:

Step up to the infinite possibilities of streaming 4K in over a billion vibrant colors with the all-new VIZO M-Series® 4K HDR Smart TV. VIZIO Quantum Color displays up to 85% more color over standard 4K HDR TVs1, for a more nuanced, more immersive range of colors that brings everything you watch to life. The Active Full Array® backlight precisely adapts brightness to produce deeper black levels and more radiant contrast, enhanced by UltraBright 800, which achieves up to 800 nits peak brightness for dazzling highlights.

