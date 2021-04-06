VIZIO’s variable refresh rate 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV goes on sale for second time at $50 off

Walmart currently offers the VIZIO MQ8 55-inch 4K HDR AirPlay 2 Smart TV for $499.99 shipped. Down from its usual $550 going rate, today’s offer amounts to only the second discount to date, comes within $2 of our previous mention, and delivers $52 in savings. VIZIO’s latest M-Series TV packs 55-inches of 4K picture to your setup complete with active full array dimming, Dolby Vision, and gaming-focused features like variable refresh rate. Alongside its built-in access to various streaming services, you’ll be able to count on AirPlay 2 and HomeKit control, as well as Chromecast integration and Alexa support. Plus, there’s four HDMI ports to complete the package with support for the new 2.1 standard. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,400 customers. More details below.

Save even more when you go with this previous-generation VIZIO MQ6 TV at $449 instead. This model delivers a similar 55-inch 4K panel, but ditches the variable refresh rate technology noted above, meaning it won’t quite be as good for PS5 or Xbox Series X console gaming. You’ll only find three HDMI ports on this one, as well. A 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,395 customers completes the package.

VIZIO 55-inch 4K HDR AirPlay 2 Smart TV features:

Step up to the infinite possibilities of streaming 4K in over a billion vibrant colors with the all-new VIZO M-Series® 4K HDR Smart TV. VIZIO Quantum Color displays up to 85% more color over standard 4K HDR TVs1, for a more nuanced, more immersive range of colors that brings everything you watch to life. The Active Full Array® backlight precisely adapts brightness to produce deeper black levels and more radiant contrast, enhanced by UltraBright 800, which achieves up to 800 nits peak brightness for dazzling highlights.

