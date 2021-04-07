FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get an education in computer science with 212 hours of training for $40

-
Save now $40

In the past, big companies relied on experienced individuals to make good decisions. Today, AI and data lead the way. The 2021 Complete Computer Science Training Bundle helps you master a range of skills in this area, with nine courses for just $39.99 (Reg. $1,800) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Computer and data science are two of the hottest skill sets in technology right now. Even outside the tech world, recruiters are looking for people with knowledge of these subjects in finance, marketing, sales, science, and other fields.

Featuring 212 hours of video tutorials, this bundle helps you become a genuine expert. Through beginner-friendly tutorials, you learn how to code intelligent software, create powerful web apps, and run advanced data analysis. Along the way, you come to grips with Python, HTML5 and CSS3, JavaScript, PHP, and SQL. The training also covers the popular machine learning framework, TensorFlow, and the data-focused programming language, R.

Each course includes simple explanations and hands-on projects to try. This means you get a complete understanding of the key concepts while gaining real-world experience. Your team of instructors includes Boris Paskhaver, a software engineer who has been teaching on Udemy since 2016. In the time since, he has earned a rating of 4.6 stars from students.

Order today for just $39.99 to get lifetime access to all 212 hours of content, valued at $1,800.

