FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Learn to do almost anything in Excel with this 10-course bundle, now $34

-
Apps Games
Save now $34

Many of us know how to do the basics in Microsoft Excel, such as creating simple spreadsheets. But what about analyzing data from stock markets or organizing HR information? The All-In-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle helps you master these advanced skills, with 50 hours of content for just $33.99 (Reg. $2,000) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

On average, middle-skill jobs that require Excel knowledge pay an extra $100 per week. Higher up the pay scale, many careers in finance, marketing, sales, and science involve extensive data handling.

No matter what kind of job you’re aiming for, this bundle will help you impress employers and get things done. It includes ten video courses, covering a range of skills.

After mastering the fundamentals, you discover how to utilize formulas and functions, Power Query and Power Pivot, macros, and simple VBA. The training also looks at data visualization in Excel, and you learn how to tackle data science tasks.

Of course, data goes beyond Excel — the bundle includes training on Google Sheets and Power BI, as well. At the end of each course, you can claim a certificate of completion to prove your new knowledge. 

You learn from a team of top-rated instructors, led by the best-selling online teacher and certified Excel expert, Chris Dutton.

Order today for just $33.99 to get lifetime access to all 10 courses, worth $2,000 all together.

Prices subject to change 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Best Android app deals of the day: Star Traders Frontie...
PowerA’s Elite-style Fusion Pro Xbox Controller w...
PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller wi...
New Nintendo Switch reportedly still on track for holid...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Star Traders, D...
Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 $16, RE3 $20...
Fallout 76 2021 road map showcases upcoming stories, we...
Square drops new 6-minute video on Final Fantasy VII Re...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Go from zero to guitar hero with 79 hours of video tutorial lessons for $30

$30 Learn More

Amazon’s new Xbox Alexa app lets the TV tap into your smart home

Learn More
$550 off

Microsoft’s Ryzen 7 Surface Laptop 3 hits new Amazon low at $550 off

$1,549 Learn More
48% off

Eliminate car odors for 120 days with four Armor All Vent Clips, now $2 each (Save 48%)

$2 each Learn More
50% off

JBL now selling its 4-inch Studio 220 bookshelf speakers for $150 shipped (Reg. up to $300)

$150 Learn More
$115 off

Ameriwood’s Fireplace Stand uplifts your 60-inch TV at $205.50 (All-time low, $115 off)

$204.50 Learn More
Save $750

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G falls to new all-time low at $650 (Reg. $1,400)

$650 Learn More

All-new Fire TV Mandalorian Remote Covers showcase ‘cutest bounty in the galaxy’

Order Now! Learn More