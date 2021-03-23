Learn to do almost anything in Excel with this 10-course bundle, now $34

Many of us know how to do the basics in Microsoft Excel, such as creating simple spreadsheets. But what about analyzing data from stock markets or organizing HR information? The All-In-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle helps you master these advanced skills, with 50 hours of content for just $33.99 (Reg. $2,000) at 9to5Toys Specials.

On average, middle-skill jobs that require Excel knowledge pay an extra $100 per week. Higher up the pay scale, many careers in finance, marketing, sales, and science involve extensive data handling.

No matter what kind of job you’re aiming for, this bundle will help you impress employers and get things done. It includes ten video courses, covering a range of skills.

After mastering the fundamentals, you discover how to utilize formulas and functions, Power Query and Power Pivot, macros, and simple VBA. The training also looks at data visualization in Excel, and you learn how to tackle data science tasks.

Of course, data goes beyond Excel — the bundle includes training on Google Sheets and Power BI, as well. At the end of each course, you can claim a certificate of completion to prove your new knowledge.

You learn from a team of top-rated instructors, led by the best-selling online teacher and certified Excel expert, Chris Dutton.

Order today for just $33.99 to get lifetime access to all 10 courses, worth $2,000 all together.

