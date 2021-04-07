FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HOKA x Cotopaxi collaboration to boost your spring workouts: running shoes, backpacks, more

Are you ready for hiking season? The running shoe brand HOKA just launched a new collaboration with Cotopaxi, the outerwear and gear label. The collaboration includes two limited-edition HOKA x Cotopaxi styles. The first is a Torrent 2 trail shoe as well as a 16L Del Día Backpack. Pricing in this line starts at $65 and goes up to $130. You can find the new collection at Cotopaxi, HokaOneOne, and REI.com. Head below the jump to find out even more details about this collaboration. Also, be sure to check out our latest guide to the new adidas Stan Smith collection including your favorite Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters.

“Cotopaxi’s passion for sustainable design and community building is at the core of our brand, and our tireless efforts to support the greater good are evident through thoughtful product creation, impact and cause-driven work, and our considered collaborative partnerships,” said Davis Smith, CEO and cofounder of Cotopaxi. “By joining forces with HOKA to drive economic and social equity through products, events, and shared grants to Big City Mountaineers, our two brands can increase the value we provide to our shared community.”

HOKA x Cotopaxi shoes

If you’re looking for a trail shoe, the Torrent 2 HOKA x Cotopaxi style is a lightweight option that also has superior cushioning. The colorful design is sure to stand out on any trail as well. This style is gender neutral. They’re also highly breathable, which is great for warm weather outings, and the outsole features specific grooves to help grip the mountain trail. You can pick up a pair for yourself with a price tag of $130.

The must-have hiking backpack

Easily store all of your essentials when you’re out on the trails in the Batac Del Dia 16 L BackPack. This backpack is also eco-friendly, as it’s made with leftover fabric from other companies’ larger production runs. The main compartment is large enough to easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and the exterior features a rip-resistant material. It has two large mesh pockets for drinks and the straps are cushioned for added support. This backpack is priced at $65.

On April 23, Cotopaxi will be hosting a virtual adventure scavenger hunt series in celebration of the collaboration. The theme of the event is “Chase the Bright Side,” embodying both brands’ mission to make the world a better place. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Big City Mountaineers.

