Lenovo’s latest Chromebook Flex 5 falls to new all-time low at $366

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo 13-inch Chromebook Flex 5 for $366.32 shipped. Normally fetching $410, today’s offer amounts to $44 in savings, marks only the second notable price cut, and is a new all-time low. Lenovo’s latest Chromebook Flex 5 enters with a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen display and folding 2-in-1 design that makes it just as ideal for typing up notes as it is binging Netflix. Its 64GB of onboard storage and 4GB of RAM pairs with a 10th Gen. i3 processor, 10-hour battery life, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a fairly versatile selection of I/O. Some highlights include a pair of USB-C ports and USB-A. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,800 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Make the most of your savings from the lead deal and protect the featured Chromebook by picking up the Amazon Basics 11-inch Laptop Sleeve at $10.50. Regardless of if school is entirely remote or you’re commuting to and from class this semester, having a sleeve like this a great way to make sure the Chromebook isn’t damaged in-between note-taking sessions and the like. Or to just stow away your machine in-between using at home.

But if you’re in the market for a more premium offering, we’re still tracking the very first discount on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Chromebook 2. Arriving with $100 in savings, you’re looking at a similar folding design to the featured Lenovo model, but with a 4K QLED display and better performance.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 features:

Breathtaking to behold whether in tablet, tent, stand, laptop mode or any angle in between, Chromebook Flex 5 (13″, 5) delivers a slim and light 360° convertible design. The 10th Gen InteI Core i3 processor offers groundbreaking intelligent performance features that adapt to you and the things you do, for a more personalized, intuitive and responsive Chromebook experience. Enjoy the streamlined interface of Chrome OS—with access to a rich library of apps on Google Play, custom Google Maps wallpapers and images, and more.

