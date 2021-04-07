Expand your MacBook I/O in today’s Gold Box USB-C hub sale from $27 shipped (Up to 33% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, VAVA (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 33% off a selection of its docking stations and USB hubs. One standout here is the VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $31.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is 20% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This model will expand a single USB-C port to offer one HDMI output (4K 60Hz), a USB-C port, two USB-A jacks, a PD charging port, one SD card slot /TF card slot, and a AUX connection. A great addition to newer MacBooks and USB-C equipped laptops, the USB ports support up to 5Gb/s transfer speeds while the PD charging port can push out 80W. Rated 4+ stars from over 850 customers. More deals and details below.

But if it’s just a basic USB-C hub you’re after to connect with some USB-A devices, take a look at this $16 UGREEN USB-C Hub. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,400 Amazon customers and will match great with your MacBook.

Otherwise, dive into the rest of today’s Gold Box VAVA sale for additional models starting from $27 shipped. These options are far more modern and versatile than the UGREEN with HDMI and card readers alongside the expanded USB I/O.

And be sure to check out this ongoing offer Kensington’s dual 4K display Thunderbolt 3 Hub as well as the new Anker Thunderbolt 4 Hub and the brand’s latest PowerExpand 9-in-2 USB-C Hub for MacBooks.

More on the VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C Hub:

8-in-1 Massive Expansion: Extends your laptop’s USB-C port to include 1 HDMI port, 1 USB-C port, 2 USB-A ports, 1 PD charging port, 1 SD card slot /TF card slot, 1 AUX port letting required devices applied on your USB-C laptop or tablet simultaneously.

Excellent Visuals & Audio: The HDMI port supports up to 4K@60Hz resolution for video display, providing optimal visual experience when extending or mirroring your screen to HDTV; 3.5mm AUX port supports 48kHz sampling to produce sound as intended.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!