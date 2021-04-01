FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kensington’s dual 4K display Thunderbolt 3 hub packs 85W power passthrough at $165

Reg. $200 $165

Amazon currently offers the Kensington SD5200T Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station for $165.07 shipped. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to $35 in savings, beats our previous mention by $6, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This dual display Thunderbolt 3 hub allows you to achieve a single cable setup from your MacBook, Chromebook, or PC thanks to providing 85W power passthrough. Supporting dual 4K monitors via one of the two Thunderbolt ports or DisplayPort output, this docking station also delivers Gigabit Ethernet, a pair of USB-A slots, and audio interfaces. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the CalDigit Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $120 at Amazon instead. This offering will still let you expand the I/O on a MacBook or Chromebook. It delivers a pair of USB-A ports as well as two HDMI outputs and Gigabit Ethernet in a portable form-factor. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Then don’t forget that we’re still tracking a series of Anker USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 dock discounts headlined by its 13-in-1 Elite offering at a new low of $183. Otherwise, our Mac accessories guide is the place to check for even more price cuts.

Kensington Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station features:

Kensington has engineered the game-changing SD5200T Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station for Windows and Mac. Whether you’re a video editor, graphic designer, content creator, gamer, or just someone who wants to simplify a 4K workspace, you get more speed, more pixels, more power, and more possibilities. The SD5200T Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station is a power user’s solution for hyper-productivity. For over 35 years, Kensington has been The Professionals’ Choice for desktop productivity.

