Score this VANKYO 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset for only $12 (Reg. $30)

VS Direct (99% positive feeback last 12 months) via Amazon is offering VANKYO 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset for only $11.99 when you clip the on-page coupon and use code 50HEADSETRED at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or on orders over $25. Typically going for around $30, this massive 60% savings marks the largest we’ve ever tracked and a new all-time low price. These noise-cancelling headphones are ready out of the box for play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS5, PC, and much more. Equipped with 50mm audio drivers and a noise-cancelling microphone, it’s perfect for the casual gamer or any pro on a budget. Rated 4.3/5 from over 16,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more details.

While there really is no beating today’s lead deal in terms of savings, there are still plenty of options out there for more seasoned gamers. You can ditch the wires and up your audio experience with the Mpow Air 2.4G Wireless Gaming Headset for $50.49 shipped. Take the lead with up 17 hours of battery life, memory-foam padding, and a noise-cancelling, omnidirectional microphone. With 5 star reviews from over 6,000 Amazon customers, you’re sure to find a professional, budget-friendly addition to your set-up.

For more gaming deals, take a look at these savings on Horizon Zero Dawn, CyberPunk 2077, and more PC games from just $7. Or score three months of SiriusXM ‘s Premium service for absolutely no cost just for being a first time customer.

VANKYO CM7000 gaming headset features:

7.1 Surround Sound & 50mm Speaker Driver

Unique 2 in 1 split cables design (equipped with both USB port and 3.5 mm audio jack)

Noise Canceling Microphone & In-Line Controller

Ergonomic Design & Premium Material

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!