Stream 3-months of SiriusXM’s Premium Service for FREE if you’re a new customer ($39 value)

SiriusXM is offering 3-months of its Premiere Streaming Plan for FREE. Normally $13 per month, today’s deal saves you $39 from what you’d normally pay for three months of streaming. Note: This is available for new customers only. Also, keep in mind that your subscription will automatically renew at full price after 3-months. The Premiere Streaming Plan gives you access to over 300 channels, NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAA, ad-free music, and more. You’ll be able to access your membership from a plethora of devices, including your smartphone, gaming console, or smart speaker. Interested in learning more about what SiriusXM has to offer? Just head on over to this page here.

While today’s lead deal is free, eventually you’ll have to start paying. If you’d rather avoid that entirely, those who have an Amazon Prime account automatically have access to Amazon Music. This service delivers ad-free streaming of over 2 million songs at no additional charge outside of your base Prime membership. It’s a great alternative for those who just don’t want to spend the extra cash to listen to music.

SiriusXM is fully compatible with Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem, which can be tapped into when you bundle an Echo Dot with the Wyze Lock right now. Delivering $148 in value, the combo kit is on sale for $86.50 today, which is a great deal. Of course, you could also pair it with a $38 Bluetooth speaker and your smartphone if you’re on a tighter budget.

Terms & Conditions:

OFFER DETAILS: Activate a SiriusXM Premier Streaming subscription and get your first 3 months for $0.00. Fees and taxes apply. A credit card is required on this offer. Service will automatically renew thereafter every month. At the beginning of month 4, you will be charged at then-current rates (currently $13.00/month). You must cancel your subscription during your promotional period to avoid future charges. Please see our Customer Agreement at www.siriusxm.com for complete terms and how to cancel, which includes using our online chat feature or calling us at 1-866-635-2349. All fees, content and features are subject to change. This offer cannot be combined with any other and may be modified or terminated at any time. Offer good only for new SiriusXM streaming subscriptions. Channel lineup varies by package.

