FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stream 3-months of SiriusXM’s Premium Service for FREE if you’re a new customer ($39 value)

-
MediaFreeSiriusXM
$39 value FREE

SiriusXM is offering 3-months of its Premiere Streaming Plan for FREE. Normally $13 per month, today’s deal saves you $39 from what you’d normally pay for three months of streaming. Note: This is available for new customers only. Also, keep in mind that your subscription will automatically renew at full price after 3-months. The Premiere Streaming Plan gives you access to over 300 channels, NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAA, ad-free music, and more. You’ll be able to access your membership from a plethora of devices, including your smartphone, gaming console, or smart speaker. Interested in learning more about what SiriusXM has to offer? Just head on over to this page here.

While today’s lead deal is free, eventually you’ll have to start paying. If you’d rather avoid that entirely, those who have an Amazon Prime account automatically have access to Amazon Music. This service delivers ad-free streaming of over 2 million songs at no additional charge outside of your base Prime membership. It’s a great alternative for those who just don’t want to spend the extra cash to listen to music.

SiriusXM is fully compatible with Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem, which can be tapped into when you bundle an Echo Dot with the Wyze Lock right now. Delivering $148 in value, the combo kit is on sale for $86.50 today, which is a great deal. Of course, you could also pair it with a $38 Bluetooth speaker and your smartphone if you’re on a tighter budget.

Terms & Conditions:

OFFER DETAILS: Activate a SiriusXM Premier Streaming subscription and get your first 3 months for $0.00. Fees and taxes apply. A credit card is required on this offer. Service will automatically renew thereafter every month. At the beginning of month 4, you will be charged at then-current rates (currently $13.00/month). You must cancel your subscription during your promotional period to avoid future charges. Please see our Customer Agreement at www.siriusxm.com for complete terms and how to cancel, which includes using our online chat feature or calling us at 1-866-635-2349. All fees, content and features are subject to change. This offer cannot be combined with any other and may be modified or terminated at any time. Offer good only for new SiriusXM streaming subscriptions. Channel lineup varies by package.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Free

SiriusXM

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Score a year of Popular Mechanics magazine for under $6...
Apple’s $10 or less Mind-Bending Movie sale has K...
Score 1-year of Bon Appetit magazine for just $4/yr. wi...
Apple launches $10 family movie night sale with Disney,...
National Burrito Day delivers BOGO FREE, $5 bowls, and ...
Amazon First Reads April eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
April PlayStation Plus FREE games: Oddworld Soulstorm P...
Sony Play at Home updates: Horizon Zero Dawn + 9 indie/...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Amazon slashes $100 off Diesel’s 57mm Mr. Daddy 2.0 Watch, now $112.50 (All-time low)

$112.50 Learn More
$5 each

Add two of Govee’s RGB LED bulbs to your setup for just $5 each at Amazon

$10 Learn More

New Belkin SOUNDFORM Freedom Earbuds take on AirPods with Qi, Apple Find My, $99 price

Order Now! Learn More
43% off

BEAST and Contigo water bottles/tumblers up to 43% off with deals from $9 Prime shipped

From $9 Learn More
Save now

Get an education in computer science with 212 hours of training for $40

$40 Learn More
Save $50

NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 model bundle drops to $279 (Save $50)

$279 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Underworld Office, Fait, Smart Notify Unlocker, more

FREE+ Learn More

HOKA x Cotopaxi collaboration to boost your spring workouts: running shoes, backpacks, more

Learn More