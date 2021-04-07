Today’s PC game deals include Horizon Zero Dawn at $24, Cyberpunk 2077 for $28, more

CDKeys is offering Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for $23.79 on Steam. For comparison, it normally fetches $50, though it’s on sale for $30 right now at Steam. Horizon Zero Dawn started out as a PlayStation exclusive, launching on Steam only mid-last year. In this unique title, you’ll follow Aloy’s legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world that’s ruled by deadly machines. She’s an outcast from her tribe fighting to uncover her past, discover her destiny, and stop a threat that’s looming over her future. The Complete Edition on sale here includes the base game, The Frozen Wilds expansion, Carja Storm Ranger Outfit, the Nora Keeper Pack, and much more. Reviews are very positive on Steam. Head below for other great titles on sale.

More PC games on sale:

Looking for console deals? Well, today’s roundup is the place you should look. We’re seeing DOOM Eternal from $24, Moonlighter at $6, Uncharted 4 now $10, and more. We do these roundups every weekday, placing them in our apps and games guide. You should bookmark the page and check back frequently for more, as well as give our PC gaming guide a look too.

More about Horizon Zero Dawn:

Experience Aloy’s legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a future Earth ruled by Machines. Use devastating tactical attacks against your prey and explore a majestic open world in this award-winning action RPG!

