FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s PC game deals include Horizon Zero Dawn at $24, Cyberpunk 2077 for $28, more

-
Best PC Gaming DealsCDKeysGreen Man Gaming
Save now From $7

CDKeys is offering Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for $23.79 on Steam. For comparison, it normally fetches $50, though it’s on sale for $30 right now at Steam. Horizon Zero Dawn started out as a PlayStation exclusive, launching on Steam only mid-last year. In this unique title, you’ll follow Aloy’s legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world that’s ruled by deadly machines. She’s an outcast from her tribe fighting to uncover her past, discover her destiny, and stop a threat that’s looming over her future. The Complete Edition on sale here includes the base game, The Frozen Wilds expansion, Carja Storm Ranger Outfit, the Nora Keeper Pack, and much more. Reviews are very positive on Steam. Head below for other great titles on sale.

More PC games on sale:

Looking for console deals? Well, today’s roundup is the place you should look. We’re seeing DOOM Eternal from $24, Moonlighter at $6, Uncharted 4 now $10, and more. We do these roundups every weekday, placing them in our apps and games guide. You should bookmark the page and check back frequently for more, as well as give our PC gaming guide a look too.

More about Horizon Zero Dawn:

Experience Aloy’s legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a future Earth ruled by Machines. Use devastating tactical attacks against your prey and explore a majestic open world in this award-winning action RPG!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

CDKeys

Green Man Gaming

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

7,000MB/s speeds highlight these WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SS...
Dell’s GTX 1650 Super + 6-core i5 desktop hits ne...
Save up to 28% on Logitech G Pro gaming mice, headsets,...
Logitech BRIO 4K webcam upgrades your Zoom calls at $16...
Microsoft’s Mobile Mouse 4000 features up to 10-m...
Amazon’s 100W 4-Port Type-C/USB-A Wall Charger do...
Save up to $530 on Surface devices + more in Microsoft&...
ROCCAT’s all-new Vulcan Pro keyboard features opt...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $40+

Today’s best game deals: DOOM Eternal from $24, Moonlighter $6, Uncharted 4 $10, more

$24 Learn More
New low

Upgrade your garage lighting with a new low on this #1 best-selling 6,000-lumen LED at just $17

$17 Learn More
21% off

Add DEWALT’s 31-Pc. Hex Key Ratcheting Wrench Set to your shop at $23.50 (Save 21%)

$23.50 Learn More
50% off

The North Face, Arc’teryx, Backcountry, more up to 50% off at Steep and Cheap

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $100

Don’t pay hundreds for a juice extractor, this highly-rated model is $50 shipped (Reg. $100)

$50 Learn More
Reg. $25

Rest your iPhone 12 on elago’s MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand at $20 (Reg. $25)

$20 Learn More

Green Deals: Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Scooter takes you around town at a new low of $540, more

Learn More
Reg. $200+

Amazon’s best-selling Weider Pro Bench Kit bundles 80-lbs. of weights: $168.50 (Reg. $200+)

$168.50 Learn More