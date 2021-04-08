Are you a fan of Birkenstock sandals? If you’re not familiar, Birkenstock is a very popular sandal and shoe brand for the spring and summer. Birkenstock recently collaborated with the brand Too Good, which is a British furniture, clothing, and design label. The new collection features three unique styles that will be a must-have for your spring wardrobe. This entire collection is gender neutral. Be sure to head below the jump to all of the details of this really cool collaboration, and you will also want to check out our guide to Birkenstock’s spring arrivals here.

Known for her sculptural approach, Toogood’s interpretations draw inspiration from the idea of objets trouvés – objects and artworks from the past unearthed for display. With their refined shapes and organic feel the collection brings together the core brand strengths of function and sculptural design to all aspects of daily life.

The Forager sandal

The Forager sandal is one of the most classic-looking styles, and you can choose from three different material options. There is a felt, chalk, and leather design. When designing the sandals, “The key was to keep the classic Birkenstock shoe base of high quality cork and leather, and then create sculptural and puffy shapes that were recognizably Toogood,” said the designer. I love how versatile the Forager sandal is, because you can easily dress them up or down. The 100% felt design is also nice for transitioning from warm to cool weather, too.

Birkenstock x Too Good Mudlack style

The Mudlack style looks extremely comfortable and they have a modern look as well. The padded leather design adds support and has a two-strap style. These shoes also have the same molded footbed as always, and it has a very contoured look that’s very trendy. This style also has specific ridges to help give you traction, in case you run into spring showers.

Beachcomber Classic sandal

Finally, my favorite style out of this collection has to be the Beachcomber Classic Birkenstock x Too Good Sandal. This style is a re-created look of Birkenstock’s best-selling Arizona style. You’re paying for the quality of the sandals here with prices ranging up to $450. If you’re wondering how to style the sandals, Toogood has designed a capsule collection of workwear and accessories, available at t-o-o-g-o-o-d.com. The packaging looks very designer-exclusive, including a co-branded hangtag, shoebox, and info card.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!