HP’s 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook returns to all-time low at $260

Amazon is offering the HP Chromebook 14-inch Touchscreen Laptop 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $259.99 shipped. You can save a whole $50 on one of HP’s latest Chromebooks, matching the all-time low price. Backed up by a dual-core Intel processor, 4GB of RAM and up to 32GB eMMC, it’s perfect for students or working from home. But you can also binge your favorites on a sleek, 14-inch touchscreen with micro-edge HD display, plus dual B&O speakers. HP also toats an eco-conscious design with mercury- and arsenic-free glass that’s ENERGY STAR certified. Rated 4.4/5 stars on Amazon. See more below.

Touchscreen not your thing? You can still snag this slightly older model for only $219 shipped. All the same great features from a brand you can trust, currently down to one of the lowest prices we’ve ever tracked. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 2,500+ customers. But for the very best price around, you’ll want to take a look at this renewed Acer 15.6-inch Chromebook for $169.99. Equipped with 4GB of RAM, 32GB flash storage, and a 1.1GHz processor, this certified pre-owned laptop is up to snuff with a bigger screen for movies, work tabs, and more. Earning an average 4.5/5 star rating from over 250 customers.

While you’re here, be sure to check out today’s best computer accessory deals, like Aukey’s 1080p webcam for $25.50, or this mini condenser microphone at $36.50. And to ensure only the highest quality streaming, gaming, and more, be sure you don’t miss NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system, now $100 off.

HP Chromebook 14-inch touchscreen features:

Equipped with an Intel(R) processor, 14″ touchscreen, stereo speakers tuned by audio experts at B&O and a long battery life to get more done while having fun

Intel(R) Celeron(R) N4000, Dual-Core, 1.1 GHz base frequency, up to 2.6 GHz burst frequency

14.0-inch diagonal HD SVA BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit touch screen display (1366 x 768); 82% screen to body ratio

4 GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM (not upgradable) and 32 GB eMMC

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!