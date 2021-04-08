Home Depot’s up to 45% off tool sale has DEWALT, RYOBI, Milwaukee, and more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 45% off a selection of power tools from top brands like DEWALT, RYOBI, Milwaukee, and more. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Throughout the sale you’ll find everything from single tools and accessories for expanding an existing DIY kit to bundles and packages that help kickstart your setup. With spring weather now rolling in across the country, it’s time to start tackling all of those home improvement projects that have been added to your list over the past few months, and all of these discounts today help you save some cash with the renovations. Everything carries 4+ star ratings across the board and you can head below for all of our top picks.

Other notable Home Depot tool deals:

You’ll also find plenty of other discounts for refreshing your space ahead of spring in our home goods guide. But then don’t forget to check out Home Depot’s new spring collection of electric outdoor tools ranging from cordless mowers to other DEWALT and RYOBI offerings.

DEWALT 20-Volt MAX 4-Tool Kit features:

The DEWALT DCK423D2 combo kit is ideal for most cutting and drilling applications. This kit includes a compact drill, recip saw, circ saw and worklight. A contractor bag allows for portability of the kit. DCD780 1/2 in. drill/driver has a compact, lightweight design that fits into tight areas

