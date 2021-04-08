iClever’s wireless keyboard takes pesky cables off your desk at 50% off, now $17

Thousandshores Inc (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the iClever Wireless Keyboard for $16.99 Prime shipped with the code 5OSDWCZP and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 50% from its normal going rate once you stack the discounts, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a compact desk upgrade, this is it. Not only does it ditch the cord, allowing for a cleaner workspace, but it’s also fairly compact for smaller setups. Instead of Bluetooth, this keyboard also relies on a 2.4GHz wireless dongle, making it more versatile for desk setups. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use some of your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up this budget-friendly wireless mouse on Amazon. It can be had for only $10, which leaves some cash in your pocket from today’s lead deal. While it’s not quite the same color scheme as the keyboard above, it’s hard to deny that black and white go well together on a desk.

Further upgrade your setup with this budget-focused USB microphone deal that we spotted earlier today. It comes in at just $36.50, which is a full 20% below its normal going rate. While your laptop or webcam has a built-in microphone, there’s no replacement for a dedicated alternative for higher-quality Zoom calls.

More about the iClever Wireless Keyboard:

MAC&WINDOWS LAYOUT : Fully compatible with Windows and Mac systems. Press fn+Q/W key to switch between Windows and Mac mode, no need to download additional drivers.

SILENT WIRELESS KEYBOARD : The advanced scissor switch quiet keys design, Ergonomic design. It can reduce noise, let you enjoy comfortable and smooth typing.

STABLE 2.4G WIRELESS CONNECTION : Wireless keyboard use 2.4G wireless connection technology, stable and powerful connection up to 10m (33 feet), just plug and play, no driver or software required.

