FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Mini Condenser Microphone hits best price in over a year: $36.50 (Save 20%)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsAmazon Basics
20% off $36.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Desktop Mini Condenser Microphone With Tripod for $36.41 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. If you’ve been wanting to improve the quality of your voice on Zoom calls, YouTube uploads, and in a variety of other situations, Amazon has you covered. This compact microphone boasts a streamlined appearance and is ready to work with Windows, macOS, and more. It’s backed by a 1-year warranty and is paired with a 4.9-foot USB cable. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want something that won’t take up space on your desk? If so, check out Sony’s Omnidirectional Stereo Microphone at $19 Prime shipped. It wields a clip-on design that can easily be slid into a drawer when no longer in use. Rated an average of 4.3/5 stars by well over 3,000 Amazon shoppers.

While you’re at it, why not refresh your existing webcam with this Aukey 1080p unit at $25.50? Other notable discounts that could be up your alley include Amazon’s portable Laptop Table at under $41 alongside its versatile 100W 4-Port Type-C/USB-A Wall Charger at $43.50. There you’ll also find a more compact unit priced at $22.

Amazon Basics Mini Condenser Microphone features:

  • Desktop mini single-capsule condenser microphone with unidirectional pick-up pattern; Black
  • Achieve excellent sound quality when recording vocals, instruments, podcasts, home movies, and more
  • Works with Skype, Messages, FaceTime, Twitch, and YouTube
  • Plug-and-play USB connectivity (no drivers required); includes a 4.9-foot USB cable and a 3-legged adjustable desktop stand

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals Amazon Basics

About the Author

Add three of BN-LINK’s remote-controlled outlets ...
Google’s Nest Protect Smoke Alarm sees rare disco...
At $1 each, don’t miss out on this 20-pack of Ama...
This Amazon best-selling stainless steel mini freezer h...
Govee’s 1,000-lumen LED flashlight illuminates yo...
Kwikset’s Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock features four way...
Stamina’s all-in-one Power Tower hits $99.50 (Up ...
NETGEAR’s new Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system is on...
Show More Comments

Related

Grill anywhere

Amazon’s best-selling Cuisinart 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill hits $21 Prime shipped

$21 Learn More

Green Deals: Tackle yardwork with Greenworks’ 40V cordless lawn mower at a low of $194, more

Learn More
15% off

Amazon’s #1 best-selling mini Wi-Fi smart plug hits lowest price in months at $7.50

$7.50 Learn More
35% off

Add three of BN-LINK’s remote-controlled outlets to your home for $11.50 (Save 35%)

$11.50 Learn More

Remake of SEGA classic Alex Kidd in Miracle World lands on console and PC this summer

Learn More
Save $20

Google’s Nest Protect Smoke Alarm sees rare discount down to $99

$99 Learn More
26% off

At $1 each, don’t miss out on this 20-pack of Amazon Basics 36-inch Bungee Cords

$1 each Learn More
50% off

Lucky Brand Spring Event takes up to 50% off sitewide including best-selling denim

Learn More