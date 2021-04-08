Amazon’s Mini Condenser Microphone hits best price in over a year: $36.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Desktop Mini Condenser Microphone With Tripod for $36.41 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. If you’ve been wanting to improve the quality of your voice on Zoom calls, YouTube uploads, and in a variety of other situations, Amazon has you covered. This compact microphone boasts a streamlined appearance and is ready to work with Windows, macOS, and more. It’s backed by a 1-year warranty and is paired with a 4.9-foot USB cable. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want something that won’t take up space on your desk? If so, check out Sony’s Omnidirectional Stereo Microphone at $19 Prime shipped. It wields a clip-on design that can easily be slid into a drawer when no longer in use. Rated an average of 4.3/5 stars by well over 3,000 Amazon shoppers.

While you’re at it, why not refresh your existing webcam with this Aukey 1080p unit at $25.50? Other notable discounts that could be up your alley include Amazon’s portable Laptop Table at under $41 alongside its versatile 100W 4-Port Type-C/USB-A Wall Charger at $43.50. There you’ll also find a more compact unit priced at $22.

Amazon Basics Mini Condenser Microphone features:

Desktop mini single-capsule condenser microphone with unidirectional pick-up pattern; Black

Achieve excellent sound quality when recording vocals, instruments, podcasts, home movies, and more

Works with Skype, Messages, FaceTime, Twitch, and YouTube

Plug-and-play USB connectivity (no drivers required); includes a 4.9-foot USB cable and a 3-legged adjustable desktop stand

