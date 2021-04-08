FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Latest Ring Alarm 14-piece Kit falls to 2021 low at $265 shipped (Reg. $330)

Amazon is offering the 2nd Generation Ring Alarm 14-piece Kit for $264.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $330, today’s deal matches the 2021 low that we’ve tracked and is the third-best price that we’ve ever seen. Perfect for 2- to 4-bedroom homes, this kit includes a single base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, and a range extender. In all, this delivers whole-home security at your fingertips in either a do-it-yourself system or with 24/7 professional monitoring. The new keypad delivers emergency buttons and the smaller contact sensors blend into your home with ease. When the system is triggered, changes alarm modes, or any other type of alert is generated, you’ll receive a notification on your smartphone. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Of course, if you’re in a smaller home, the Ring Alarm 5-piece Kit is a great alternative. Coming in at $170, you’re saving $95 over today’s lead deal. Instead of the plethora of sensors included above, you’ll get the base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender here. So, with one of each, you’ll be able to secure far less at the start but it’s fully expandable as your needs grow.

Further expand your home monitoring setup when you add Google’s Nest Protect Smoke Alarm to your setup. Right now, it’s down to $99 which is a fairly rare discount. Sure, it doesn’t fully integrate into Ring’s ecosystem, but it does, however, give you smartphone notifications when alerts are detected.

More about the Ring Alarm 14-piece Kit:

  • Put whole-home security at your fingertips with Ring Alarm, a do-it-yourself alarm system with optional 24/7 professional monitoring for $10/month.
  • Includes a more intuitive keypad with emergency buttons and smaller contact sensors to seamlessly blend into your home.
  • Receive mobile notifications when your system is triggered, change your Alarm modes, and monitor all your Ring devices all through the Ring app.

