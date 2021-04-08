Google’s Nest Protect Smoke Alarm sees rare discount down to $99

Amazon currently offers the battery-powered Google Nest Protect Smoke Alarm for $99 shipped. Also available in a wired version for the same price. Down from its usual $119 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings, is the first notable price cut of the year, and matches our previous mention from over the holidays. Google Nest Protect expands your Assistant smart home by monitoring for smoke and carbon monoxide. Alongside the built-in speaker that alerts you, there’s also integration with the rest of the Nest ecosystem. Plus, you’ll never be irritated by annoying chirps when it’s time to swap the batteries as the companion app will notify you instead. Over 8,880 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those in the Z-Wave ecosystem including Ring Alarm, SmartThings, and other platforms can bring much of the same features noted above into their smart homes with this connected First Alert Detector instead. Entering at $56, it’s more affordable than the lead deal while still monitoring for smoke and carbon monoxide, as well as integrating with the rest of your Z-Wave accessories. Over 5,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Speaking of, you can still save on GE’s Z-Wave Motion Dimmer Switch at an all-time low of $50. That’s alongside all of the other discounts in our smart home guide, including Ring Stick Up Cam Battery at $85 and Kwikset’s Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $161.

Google Nest Protect Smoke Alarm features:

Nest Protect is the smoke alarm that thinks, speaks, and alerts your phone. This smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector has a Split-Spectrum Sensor to detect fast-burning and smoldering fires, tests its own batteries, and lasts up to 10 years. It sends phone alerts when something’s wrong.[1] You can hush the alarm from your phone with App Silence. And it tells you when the batteries are running low, so there are no chirps at 2 AM.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!