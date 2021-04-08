FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lucky Brand Spring Event takes up to 50% off sitewide including best-selling denim

-

Lucky Brand is having its Spring Event with up to 50% off sitewide to easily update your wardrobe for warmer weather. Prices are as marked. Plus, all jeans are currently buy one, get one free. Inside this sale you can find deals on jeans, shorts, dresses, tops, shoes, accessories, and more. Orders exceeding $75 or more receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Stretch Flat Front Shorts for men. Originally priced at $60, however today you can find them for just $36. This style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and you can dress them up or down seamlessly. They’re also infused with stretch for added comfort are are available in three color options. Hit the jump to score even more deals today from Lucky Brand.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

