Still using your laptop’s camera? Upgrade to Aukey’s 1080p webcam at a low of $25.50

Aukey via Amazon is offering its 1080p FHD Webcam for $25.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, it used to fetch around $40, more recently has gone for $30 on Amazon and today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Whether you’re wanting to add extra quality to your Zoom meetings, FaceTime calls, or Twitch stream, today’s deal is a great buy. Most laptops ship with a 720p webcam, and today’s deal ups that to 1080p with a larger sensor. Pair that with built-in noise-reducing microphones, and this 2-for-1 upgrade is the perfect addition to any home office setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching the Aukey namesake, this 1080p webcam is available for $21 Prime shipped. You’ll find a built-in camera cover available here, ensuring that nobody can peep through your computer uninvited. Plus, it also sports microphones for higher-quality voice calls.

Speaking of upgrading your home office setup, did you see that Apple’s latest M1-powered Mac mini is back down to $800? That’s right, sporting 512GB of storage, the M1 Mac mini is perfect for delivering ample power to your desk in a compact form-factor. It has no included webcam, making today’s deal a great addition to your new computer.

Aukey 1080p Webcam features:

Full HD Video: High-definition 1080p 2-megapixel webcam with 1/2.9” CMOS image sensor and built-in stereo microphones. Delivers sharp, smooth video for Skype chats and YouTube recordings

Live Streaming & Recording: Excellent video quality with 1080p streaming and recording at 30fps. Good performance even in dimly lit rooms. Fixed focus keeps things in focus up to five meters away. Stream and capture clearer and more detailed video, also with stereo sound

Fast Installation: Conveniently clip this camera onto flat-screen computer monitors and laptop computer screens or stand it on desks and other flat surfaces

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!