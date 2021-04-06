FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini with 512GB of storage returns to Amazon low at $99 off

Amazon is currently offering the Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $799.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Down from its $899 going rate, today’s offer is $99 in savings and marking the best we’ve seen to date at Amazon. Bringing all the power and efficiency upgrades of Apple Silicon to the desktop, the latest Mac mini arrives with the same compact design that you’ll expect, but with plenty of additional power under the hood. There’s also 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports to round out the package. Learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you plan on using Mac mini at the desk, using a portion of your savings on this unique USB-C hub from Satechi is an easy recommendation. It arrives with a matching form-factor that’s meant to rest underneath the Mac while providing four USB 3.0 ports, SD card readers, and a USB-C input, as well.

While you can currently score the best prices to date on Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air at up to $149 off, there are also plenty of other discounts in our Apple guide, as well. Notably, today saw all of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers and iPhone 12 cases discounted by as much as 40%.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

