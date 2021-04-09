Garmin’s Oregon 750T Handheld GPS is a must for spring hiking at a low of $355

Amazon is offering the Garmin Oregon 750T Touchscreen Handheld GPS with GLONASS for $354.95 shipped. Down from its $550 going rate direct from Garmin, today’s deal beats the normal price at Amazon over the past few months by $77, marking a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re planning any hiking outings this spring, this GPS will keep you safe and on the trail. It features a 3-inch sunlight-readable touchscreen display with a 3-axis tilt-compensated compass, accelerometer, barometer, and altimeter sensors. It features built-in GPS + GLONASS, which helps to pinpoint your location. With an IPX7 water-resistant rating, it’s also safe to use in all conditions. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Instead of today’s lead deal, you could opt for the Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS. Instead of a 3-inch full-color display, you’re getting a 2.2-inch monochrome screen here. It does, however, still features GPS and GLONASS support for positioning. Coming in at $87 on Amazon, it’s a great option for those on tighter budgets.

Don’t miss the deal we spotted on Garmin’s Forerunner 935 GPS Smartwatch at $269 shipped. This is great for tracking your bike rides or runs without carrying around a heavy dedicated GPS. Plus, being a smartwatch, it performs double duty as a fitness tracker, notification viewer, and more.

More about the Garmin Oregon 750T GPS:

Touchscreen – 3-inch sunlight-readable touchscreen display with Dual orientation (landscape or portrait view)

ABC sensors – 3-axis tilt-compensated electronic Compass with accelerometer and Barometric altimeter sensors

Ruggedized for the outdoors – ergonomic, rugged design that Stands strong against dust, dirt and humidity -and it is water-rated to Ipx7

Capture the moment – 8 Megapixel Autofocus Camera with LED flash/Torch

Connect iq – connect iq compatible to customize the Device with data fields, widgets, and apps; find what you like or build your own

