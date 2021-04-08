FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Timex Metropolitan R AMOLED Smartwatch offers 12-day battery life: $143 (All-time low)

-
Amazon is offering the Timex Metropolitan R AMOLED Smartwatch for $143.10 shipped. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. This stylish smartwatch boasts a 1.2-inch AMOLED display that can deliver up to 12-day battery life. Timex Metropolitan R features automatic activity tracking that can provide quick insight for step count, distance traveled, and calories burned. Sleep and heart rate monitoring are also onboard alongside GPS, smartphone notification support, and the list goes on. Check out our release coverage to learn more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Forego an aluminum build and more advanced features in favor of a lower price with Withings Move at $70. Instead of needing to be recharged every week or so, this affordable wearable puts a traditional coin cell battery to work. It’ll automatically track more than 10 activities along with sleep. Best of all, you won’t have to swap the battery out for up to 18 months.

If you haven’t already made your decision, there are a few other deals you may want to check out. For instance, Fitbit Charge 4 and SE have returned to all-time lows from $100 and you can also grab Garmin’s Darth Vader-themed Legacy Smartwatch at $300. And if you’ve got your mind made up on an Apple Watch, check out today’s Woot refurbished sale that kicks off from $120.

Timex Metropolitan R AMOLED Smartwatch features:

  • 1.2” high-resolution AMOLED touch display (390 x 390); Up to 12 days Smart battery life
  • 24/7 Activity tracking (steps, distance, calories & sleep); On-wrist optical heart rate with HR zone training; onboard GPS; Multiple workout modes
  • Notifications (SMS, Facebook, WhatsApp, Email); Music Control; Phone Finder; Over 20 watch faces to choose from

