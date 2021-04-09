FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Need a new computer? Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac has 512GB of storage at $140 off

-
AmazonAppleBest Mac Deals
$140 off $1,859

Amazon offers the latest Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.3GHz/8GB/512GB for $1,859 shipped. Regularly $1,999, today’s deal saves $140 and comes within $59 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. While this is Apple’s latest-generation iMac, we’re expecting a refresh to come sometime soon, which is likely what brings one of the best discounts that we’ve seen to Apple’s all-in-one. You’ll find a 27-inch Retina 5K display here backed by a 10th Gen. Intel i5 processor. Alongside that there’s 512GB of SSD storage and 8GB of upgradable RAM. Plus, for extra horsepower, Apple built the AMD Radeon Pro 5300 GPU into this desktop so you can use it for photo or video editing. I/O includes dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, SD, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. Be sure to take a look at our hands-on review for more details.

Use some of your savings to bring rear I/O around to the front of your new all-in-one. Sure, it’s sleek to not have any ports up front, but sometimes convenience trumps design. However, you won’t lose any design points when picking up the minimal Satechi USB hub. It clamps onto your iMac’s display and plugs into a single USB-C port on the back, bringing SD, microSD, three USB 3.0 Type-A, and USB-C around to the front of your computer. It’s available for $50 on Amazon in multiple colors and belongs on every iMac.

Prefer to choose your own monitor for your desk setup? Or maybe a built-in display is better for you. Either way, Apple’s latest M1-powered MacBook Air is a great buy. We recently replaced our i7 Mac mini with a M1 MacBook Air and it’s a fantastic machine. Right now, you can pick up the latest from Apple for just $949, which is a $50 discount and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time.

Apple Retina 5K 27-inch iMac features:

  • 27-inch (diagonal) 5120-by-2880 Retina 5K display
  • 3.3GHz 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5
  • AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics
  • Ultrafast SSD storage
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Four USB-A ports
  • Gigabit Ethernet port

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

RAYROW’s $40 USB-C hub brings Ethernet, 4K HDMI, ...
Finally switch over to a rechargeable electric toothbru...
Globe Electric’s elegant Dakota Desk Lamp plunges...
Samsung’s 2021 Wireless Fast Charge Pad just hit ...
Pocket an Imperial Stockman Folding Knife at $8 Prime s...
Finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR’s afforda...
Expand your smart home with a 4-pack of Wi-Fi RGB LED b...
Outfit your iPhone 12/Pro/Max with up to 60% off Speck ...
Show More Comments

Related

33% off

RAYROW’s $40 USB-C hub brings Ethernet, 4K HDMI, dual SD, more to your MacBook

$40 Learn More
$30 off

Finally switch over to a rechargeable electric toothbrush with this highly-rated model at $18

$19 Learn More

Cricut Mug Press review: Custom, dishwasher- + microwave-safe mugs have never been easier

Learn More

will.i.am launches Xupermask “smart mask” with built-in fans, earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0, more

Learn More
24% off

Globe Electric’s elegant Dakota Desk Lamp plunges to $30.50 (Save 24%, Amazon low)

$30.50 Learn More
25% off

Samsung’s 2021 Wireless Fast Charge Pad just hit the Amazon all-time low at $30 (25% off), more

$30 Learn More
20% off

Pocket an Imperial Stockman Folding Knife at $8 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

$8 Learn More
Reg. $150

Finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR’s affordable router at a low of $80 (Save 47%)

$80 Learn More