Need a new computer? Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac has 512GB of storage at $140 off

Amazon offers the latest Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.3GHz/8GB/512GB for $1,859 shipped. Regularly $1,999, today’s deal saves $140 and comes within $59 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. While this is Apple’s latest-generation iMac, we’re expecting a refresh to come sometime soon, which is likely what brings one of the best discounts that we’ve seen to Apple’s all-in-one. You’ll find a 27-inch Retina 5K display here backed by a 10th Gen. Intel i5 processor. Alongside that there’s 512GB of SSD storage and 8GB of upgradable RAM. Plus, for extra horsepower, Apple built the AMD Radeon Pro 5300 GPU into this desktop so you can use it for photo or video editing. I/O includes dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, SD, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. Be sure to take a look at our hands-on review for more details.

Use some of your savings to bring rear I/O around to the front of your new all-in-one. Sure, it’s sleek to not have any ports up front, but sometimes convenience trumps design. However, you won’t lose any design points when picking up the minimal Satechi USB hub. It clamps onto your iMac’s display and plugs into a single USB-C port on the back, bringing SD, microSD, three USB 3.0 Type-A, and USB-C around to the front of your computer. It’s available for $50 on Amazon in multiple colors and belongs on every iMac.

Prefer to choose your own monitor for your desk setup? Or maybe a built-in display is better for you. Either way, Apple’s latest M1-powered MacBook Air is a great buy. We recently replaced our i7 Mac mini with a M1 MacBook Air and it’s a fantastic machine. Right now, you can pick up the latest from Apple for just $949, which is a $50 discount and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time.

Apple Retina 5K 27-inch iMac features:

27-inch (diagonal) 5120-by-2880 Retina 5K display

3.3GHz 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5

AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics

Ultrafast SSD storage

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Four USB-A ports

Gigabit Ethernet port

